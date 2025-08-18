The investigation into the allegations, raised by anonymous whistleblowers, against Klaus and Hilde Schwab has now been concluded. The board’s assessment is that they did nothing wrong.

Following a thorough review of all facts, the Board has concluded that… there is no evidence of material wrongdoing by Klaus Schwab. Nor is there any evidence of any misconduct by Hilde Schwab, who has supported the Forum for over five decades without any remuneration. Minor irregularities, stemming from blurred lines between personal contributions and Forum operations, reflect deep commitment rather than intent of misconduct.

This is hardly a big surprise. Nothing to see here, and the show must go on. The board of trustees now declares the intent to “evolve towards a more institutional model,” which likely indicates that the WEF will have a much more formal role in international affairs and policymaking, in collaboration with the UN and the G20 group. The trustees “of the material universe for future generations” are about to externalise.

Peter Brabeck-Letmathe (former CEO of Nestlé) has now stepped down from his role as interim chairman, while André Hoffmann (vice chairman of pharmaceutical company Hoffmann-La Roche) and BlackRock's CEO Larry Fink have taken over as interim co-chairs with the mission to identify “shared goals”, and to turn “dialogue into action”.

The Club of Rome member (and senior advisor to Chatham House) Hoffman received the David Rockefeller Bridging Leaderships Award in 2022, whereas the Trilateral Commission member, and MoMA board member, Fink received the “David Rockefeller Award” at the Museum of Modern Art in 2016.

They will now act to accelerate the Forum’s “strategic efforts to enhance the impact of global collaboration for a better future”. I assume this means that Big Business is about to take over the world, sack the politicians, and run it in a technocratic and efficient way using Agentic AI.

Their obedient puppets, in the soon-to-be obsolete governments all over the world, are preparing the way. Trump said about his old friend Larry Fink in 2017: “Larry did a great job for me. He managed a lot of my money. I have to tell you, he got me great returns.”

Donald Trump and Larry Fink in 2017

Fink gave Federal Reserve a helping hand during the economic crisis in 2020 and partly regained control of the Panama canal in March 2025, to the delight of Trump.

Just today, a large American company announced they are buying both ports around the Panama Canal and lots of other things having to do with the Panama Canal and a couple of other canals.

Fink is an important player and advisor to the White House's inner circle regardless who is in office.

In December, the United States will take over the presidency of the G20 from South Africa, and will hold it during the 250th anniversary of America’s founding, and in January next year, it will be Fink who welcomes Trump to the WEF’s annual meeting in Davos.

As WEF CEO and Bilderberg steering committee member Börge Brende said after Trump’s speech at Davos in 2025: “we are already ready to receiving you next year in person”.

We can be sure that Trump will continue to receive his marching orders to carry out “the Plan” of the financial “Hierarchy”—the heirs to the old Roundtable Groups that essentially run the WEF.

