As shown in the statistical analysis of the latest update of World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders (YGL) & Global Leaders of Tomorrow (GLT), Tech was the next largest sub-sector (after Finance) of the dominant Business sector.

Some Notable YGL Tech Pioneers

Mike Adenuga (YGL 2005), founder of Globacom (Nigerian telecom company), fifth richest person in Africa.

Paul Allen ( GLT 1995 ) , co-founder of Microsoft . Passed away 2018.

Sam Altman (YGL 2016), CEO of OpenAI (ChatGPT), one of the leading figures of the AI boom. Former President of Y Combinator. Invited to the Bilderberg Meetings in 2016, 2022, and 2023.

Marc Benioff (YGL 2005), founder of cloud computing company Salesforce and owner of Time Magazine. Leader of the Agentic AI revolution, and a member of Council on Foreign Relations and board member of the WEF .

Jeff Bezos ( GLT 1998 ) , founder of Amazon and aerospace company Blue Origin . Wealthiest person in the world 2017–2021.

Len Bosack (GLT 1993), founder of XKL , co-founder of Cisco.

Sergey Brin (YGL 2005 ) , co-founder of Google.

Leah Busque (YGL 2024), founder and CEO of Taskrabbit (P2P gig economy).

Steve Chen , (YGL 2010), co-founder of Youtube and MixBit (also “PayPal Mafia”).

Peter L. Corsell (YGL 2010), founder of GridPoint (Smart Grid) 2003 at age 25, after being recruited as a CIA intelligence officer stationed in Cuba.

Eleonore Crespo (YGL 2025), co-founder and co-CEO of Pigment.com (a business planning platform with Agentic AI).

Michael Dell (1993 GLT), founder of Dell Technologies .

Kieran Donovan (2025), co-founder and CEO of k-ID (to make the digital world “safer” for kids and teens).

Daniel Ek (YGL 2013), founder of Spotify . Attended the Bilderberg Meetings in Madrid 2024 and in Stockholm 2025.

David Filo ( GLT 1997 ) , co-founder of Yahoo.

Bill Gates ( GLT 1993 ), co-founder of Microsoft , GAVI , and Gates Foundation ( formerly the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation , renamed after their divorce due to Bill’s Epstein connections), focused on vaccines, GMO, and global policy. Prominent player in the technocratic agenda, inspired by Carnegie and Rockefeller. As of May 2025, his net worth was US$115.1 billion, making him the thirteenth-richest individual in the world.

Yair Goldfinger (YGL 2009), co-founder of AppCard and Mirabilis (that developed ICQ ).

Halsey Minor (GLT 1999), founder of CNET , co-founder of Salesforce , Google Voice , OpenDNS and other tech companies.

He Jin (YGL 2020) , founder of Maimai (Chinese social network).

He Zhengyu (YGL 2021 ) , head of systems engineering at Ant Financial , an Alipay spinoff that formed the basis for the Social Credit system in China!

Chad Hurley ( YGL 2009 ) , co-founder of Youtube and MixBit (also “PayPal Mafia”).

David Karp (YGL 2014 ) , founder of Tumblr and member of Planned Parenthood . In March 2017, Tumblr and Planned Parenthood launched an initiative calling on the tech industry to support Planned Parenthood. (Not related to Alex Karp.)

Jaroslaw Krolewski (YGL 2025), co-founder and CEO of Synerise , “One of Europe’s most advanced and fastest-growing technology companies specializing in artificial intelligence and big data”.

Corinna E. Lathan (YGL 2006), founder of AnthroTronix specializing in development for wearable computing and robotic control systems. Member of WEF’s Global Agenda Council for Robotics and Smart Devices .

Max Levchin (YGL 2011), co-founder of PayPal (“PayPal Mafia”) and founder of HVF .

Vinny Lingham (YGL 2009), entrepreneur and tech investor, focused on cryptocurrency (known as the “Bitcoin Oracle” in media), co-founder of Civic (a blockchain-based identity verification platform).

Liu Qiangdong (YGL 2014), founder of e-commerce platform JD.com. Called “the Jeff Bezos of China”.

Jack Ma (GLT 2001 ), founder of Alibaba and Alipay. Former member of WEF Board of Trustees.

Matt Mullenweg (YGL 2015), founder of WordPress .

Pierre Omidyar (GLT 1999 ) , founder of eBay .

Larry Page (GLT 2002 ) , co-founder of Google .

Ham Serunjogi (YGL 2025), c o-Founder and CEO of Chipper Cash (instant peer-to-peer cross-border payments across Africa and Europe).

Eric Schmidt (GLT 1997), former CEO of Google , co-founder of Schmidt Futures and CEO of Relativity Space . Member of the Bilderberg steering committee, and the Council on Foreign Relations .

Jon Stephenson von Tetzchner (YGL 2005), co-founder of Vivaldi and Opera web browsers.

Jimmy Wal e (YGL 2007), founder of Wikipedia .

Evan Williams ( YGL 2010 ) , co-founder of Twitter (bought by Elon Musk in 2022 and rebranded X).

Michelle Zatlyn (YGL 2014), co-founder, president and COO of Cloudflare .

Niklas Zennström (YGL 2005), co-founder of Skype , Joost , KaZaa . Founder of Zennström Philanthropies that focuses on climate change and human rights initiatives. Has been on the advisory board of the Stockholm Resilience Centre .

Mark Zuckerberg (YGL 2010), founder of Facebook/Meta.

Curiously, none of the Apple founders (Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, Ronald Wayne) are in the list, despite products like Mac, Apple Music, iPod, iPhone, and iPad being so significant in the digitalisation agenda. I asked Jacob about this and he pointed out that Apple trustee Al Gore is a board member of WEF.

Trump’s Technocrats

At the Omniwar Symposium in October 2024, Patrick Wood from Technocracy News named eight technocrats who are now close to President Trump. Interestingly, five of these were Young Global Leaders or Global Leaders of Tomorrow (several of which have also been highlighted by Jacob in his books and articles).

Marc Andreessen ( GLT 1996 ), “king maker” and presidential advisor since 2024. Co-founder of Opsware Inc ., Mosaic , Netscape , and Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz .

Michael Kratsios (YGL 2020), director of the US Office of Science and Technology Policy (as of 2025). Formerly, principal at Thiel Capital and chief of staff for Peter Thiel, President Trump’s top technology Advisor (2019–2021) and Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (2020–2021).

Howard Lutnick (GLT 1998), appointed US Secretary of Commerce 2025. Worked for Cantor Fitzgerald on the day of the September 11th attacks but missed it because he took his son for his first day of Kindergarten. Lost 2/3rds of their staff.

Elon Musk (YGL 2008), CEO and product architect of Tesla . Founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX . Founder and CEO of xAI . Founder of the Boring Company and X Corp . Co-founder of Neuralink , OpenAI , Zip2, and X.com (part of PayPal). President of the Musk Foundation . The wealthiest person in the world since 2021. Put US$290 million into the Trump campaign. Was appointed the (unofficial) leader of the newly instated Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in January 2025 (until falling out with Trump over the “Big Beautiful Bill” in June 2025).

Peter Thiel (YGL 2007), founder of Thiel Capital, co-founder of PayPal (“PayPal Mafia”), co-founded Palantir Technologies (with Alex Karp) 2003, and was one of the co-founders of Founders Fund 2005. Central player in the technocratic agenda and close to President Trump. Has been described as the “intellectual architect of Silicon Valley’s contemporary ethos”. Member of the Bilderberg steering committee, and American Friends of Bilderberg Inc. Allegedly linked to the CIA, Mossad, and Epstein according to independent journalist Whitney Webb.

To this list can also be added:

Ken Howery, (YGL 2012), co-founder of PayPal (“PayPal Mafia”) and Founders Fund. In 2025 he was appointed as US Ambassador to Denmark by President Trump (which seems very strategic considering Trump’s interest in Greenland). 2019–2021 he was appointed by President Biden as US Ambassador to Sweden (which also seems strategic considering the US interest in getting Sweden and Finland to join NATO). In February 2022, Howery wrote an op-ed pointing out that the Ukraine invasion had dramatically shifted public opinion in Sweden about NATO, and that the country would “make an outstanding addition” to the alliance—which is exactly what happened (very swiftly and without a referendum or public debate).

Clearly, these tech billionaires have no problem flip-flopping politically. Let’s not forget that Silicon Valley and leading tech platforms have been instrumental in driving “woke” issues, no matter how illogical or extreme. Most leading platforms also more or less willingly colluded to protect the official narrative and silence dissenting voices during critical moments of recent years, regardless of what that narrative was or which side was in power.

The TESCREAL Bundle

Some of the most prominent of these tech pioneers and billionaire investors are also transhumanists, extropians, and AGI believers who have openly displayed a chillingly misanthropic view of humanity. This video by independent journalist Taylor Lorenz provides an excellent overview of the futurist religion that has been named with the acronym TESCREAL by Timnit Gebru and Émile P. Torres.

While Elon Musk seems to be an unpredictable maverick who likes to stir things up, the most dangerous of the lot is probably Peter Thiel and Palantir. This Redacted episode was published 6 December 2025. Well worth watching, especially considering the latest events in the U.S…

Comments by Jacob

As reported by several outlets after the shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is using Palantir’s surveillance app Enhanced Leads Identification and Targeting for Enforcement (ELITE) to identify, track, and deport suspected illegal immigrants. Data (names, addresses, and photos) from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and other public and commercial sources, are being fed into this system. ELITE then delivers “confidence scores” that they can be found at their home location.

As Palantir’s AI-tools were deployed in Gaza to identify Hamas-supporters, they will also likely be a part of the Trump-led Board of Peace toolbox, and the building of “freedom cities” (digital concentration camps) to disarm all dissent.

At the recent annual meeting in Davos, Thiel’s partner from Palantir and the Bilderberg steering committee, Alex Karp, discussed how AI can support decision-making in defense and security with WEFs co-chairman Larry Fink (CEO of Blackrock).

The next step is to introduce the AI-governed and WEF-supported Agentic State.

As I have pointed out, the dystopian development resembles the “New Earth Order” predicted by Paul Raskin in his Journey to Earthland.

The WEF-supported Tech moguls, with Peter Thiel as a spider in the web, has taken the lead in constructing the technological BEAST with eyes (ICE) to see, predict and act. As Thiel wrote 2004 in his essay The Straussian Moment, “we should consider ... the secret coordination of the world’s intelligence services as the crucial path to a truly global pax Americana”.

Peter Thiel

This is the realisation of Zbigniew Brzezinski’s technetronic society. As he prophetically wrote in 1968:

Power will gravitate into those who control information and can correlate it most rapidly. Our existing postcrisis management institutions will probably be supplemented by precrisis management institutions, the task of which will be to identify in advance likely social crisis and to develop programs to cope with them. This could encourage tendencies during the next several decades toward a technocratic dictatorship, leaving less and less room for political procedures as we now know them.

More highlights from the Young Global Leaders list will follow.