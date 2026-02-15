Many of the Young Global Leaders and Global Leaders of Tomorrow selected by the World Economic Forum have been involved in promoting climate action and “sustainable development”, including the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) for 2000–2015 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of Agenda 2030 for 2025–2030. Below are some examples from the recently updated YGL list which can be accessed here.

YGL Climate Change Agents

The UN Pact for the Future, signed at the Summit for the Future, September 2024

Comments by Jacob

As I discovered over two decades years ago (just like environmentalist Cory Morningstar, professor and author Donald Gibson, economist and author F. William Engdahl, and journalist James Corbett), the environmental agenda that evolved into the climate agenda has never been a grassroots movement but has its origins at the highest echelons of financial and political power from the very start. These examples perfectly illustrate the point.

And they are only Young Global Leaders, selected by WEF when they were under 40 as potentially useful. There are thousands of other businesses, think tanks, academics, foundations, NGOs, politicians and heads of state, diplomats, public servants, journalists, media houses, and the richest families and individuals on the planet, that are driving or participating in the climate agenda.

Often using even more and even younger activists, including World Economic Forum’s 11.000+ Global Shapers and similar communities.

