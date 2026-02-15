WEF Young Global Leaders Highlights: Climate
The climate agenda is a crucial component of the emerging technocracy being constructed by the World Economic Forum's corporate partners, with the help of its army of capable young agents of change.
Many of the Young Global Leaders and Global Leaders of Tomorrow selected by the World Economic Forum have been involved in promoting climate action and “sustainable development”, including the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) for 2000–2015 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of Agenda 2030 for 2025–2030. Below are some examples from the recently updated YGL list which can be accessed here.
YGL Climate Change Agents
Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber (2012 YGL), UAE, Special Envoy for Climate Change and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology (2020–). President of COP28 2023–2024.
Shamma Al Mazrui, 2025 YGL), UAE, Minister of State for Youth Affairs (2016–). Previously worked in Private Equity at ADIC. Member of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Committee (2017). Appointed as UAE’s COP28 Youth Climate Champion (2023).
Tina Birbili (2010 YGL), Greece, Minister for the Environment, Energy and Climate Change (2009–2011).
Sir Richard Branson (1993 GLT), founder of the Virgin Music and Virgin Airlines. WEF Agenda Contributor. President of the Carbon War Room at the Rocky Mountain Institute (2012–). Co-founder of the highly influential The Elders (with Peter Gabriel and Nelson Mandela). Hosted the Ecology Summit 2008 on is own Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands (with Tony Blair, Gro Harlem Brundtland, Sergey Brin, Larry Page, Jimmy Whales, and a delighted Desmond Tutu in Branson’s swimming pool). In an email exchange with Epstein in the newly published Epstein Files, Branson told Jeffrey Epstein he would love to see him again “as long as you bring your harem” and offered PR advice to Epstein on how to downplay his previous conviction.
Carol M. Browner (1994 GLT), environmentalist and businesswoman, “Obama’s Climate Czar”, Assistant to the President for Energy and Climate Change Policy (2009–2011), Founding member of the Albright Group. Administrator of the US Environmental Protection Agency (2009–2011).
Leonardo DiCaprio (2008 YGL), actor, film producer, and climate activist. In 1998, he established the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation for promoting environmental awareness. Also founding board member of Re:Wild (for “rewilding nature”). In September 2014, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon designated DiCaprio as a UN Messenger of Peace with a focus on climate change and made an opening statement to members of the UN Climate Summit. In his acceptance speech at the 2016 Academy Awards, he said that climate change is the most urgent threat facing our entire species. Attended the People’s Climate March in 2017. In 2018, his foundation donated $100 million to fight climate change.
Ilona Szabó de Carvalho (2015 YGL), President of the Igarape Institute. Signatory of the Letter on COP reform. Member of the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Effective Multilateralism, involved in the UN Pact for the Future.
Mark-Alexandre Doumba (2025 YGL), Gabon Minister of Economy and State Holdings (2025–). WEF Agenda Contributor. Served on the Transitional Committee of the Green Climate Fund and the WEF Global Agenda Council on Responsible Mineral Resources Management. Attended the AI For Good Summit 2025.
Espen Barth Eide (2003 GLT), Minister of Climate and the Environment (2021–2023). Active in the World Economic Forum since 2003 and as its Managing Director 2014–2016.
José María Figueres (1995 GLT), Chairman of the Carbon War Room, former President of Costa Rica (1994–1998). Brother of Christiana Figueres who was Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC and responsible for the international climate negotiations before the Paris Agreement 2015.
Himanshu Gupta (2025 YGL), co-founder and CEO of ClimateAi (uses AI to help companies and countries adapt their food and water supply chains to climate change). WEF Agenda contributor. Was the lead emissions modeler for India with contributions to Paris Discussions. Co-authored a book on the low-carbon economy for India. Worked with former US Vice-President Al Gore and Lord Nicholas Stern, president of the British Academy.
Prince Jaime of Bourbon-Parma of the Netherlands (2007 YGL), diplomat, Climate Envoy (2021–), formerly with the UNHCR.
Bayartsetseg Jigmiddash (2013 YGL), Mongolia, works for the Green Climate Fund (GCF) which is a part of the UNFCCC, instated in 2010 and aiming to collect US$100 billion a year from the UN member states.
Masao Koyama (2024 YGL), Head of Carbon Dioxide Removal, the Next-Generation Energy Business Group at Mitsubishi. Also member of the Steering Committee of the CCS+ Initiative. Formerly mining engineer at Rio Tinto. Member of the Study Group on Preparation of Carbon Credits for Carbon Neutrality under the Japan Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.
Bogolo Kenewendo (2019 YGL), Botswana Minister of Minerals and Energy (2024–). Africa Director and Special Advisor to the UN Climate Change High-Level Champions (2022–). Former Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry.
Sebastián Kind (2018 YGL), CEO and chairman of GreenMap to “connect people to positive action on climate change in their community”. Was Undersecretary of Renewable Energy of Argentina (2016–2019).
Liu Jichen (2012 YGL), China, UN Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth. WEF Agenda Contributor. Founder of Clear Plate, an app for reducing consumer food waste by encouraging users to take pictures of their plates after having a meal and using AI to recognize whether food is truly finished or not. People will get reward points for uploading photos of a “clear plate,” which they can then use to redeem gifts or donate to charity initiatives. A truly hilarious project that has won awards, including the UNDP Youth Change Maker Challenge!
Bjørn Lomborg (2002 GLT), Denmark, president of the think tank Copenhagen Consensus Center, former assistant professor at the University of Aarhus. Author of Cool It: The Skeptical Environmentalist’s Guide to Global Warming (2007) which was also made into a documentary. He believes that global warming is real and man-made and will have a serious impact, but is critical of the proposed solutions.
Malini Mehra (2009 YGL), India/UK, former CEO of GLOBE (Global Legislators Organisation for a Balanced Environment), an obscure but highly influential non-partisan organisation for driving climate legislation via legislators in the US, EU and other countries (read more about GLOBE in Rockefeller: Controlling the Game). Mehra has worked on climate change since COP3 in Kyoto (1997). Curator and co-convenor of Rio Climate Action Week. Advisor to UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan. Worked with President Cardoso of Brazil on UN-civil society reform. While in the UK Government 20 years ago, she was the architect of the UK’s pioneering sustainable development dialogue initiative with Brazil, China, India, South Africa and Mexico.
Ed Miliband (2008 YGL), UK Secretary of State for Climate Change and Net Zero (2008–2010 & 2024–).
Mahmoud Safwat Mohieldin (2004 YGL), Egypt, Executive Director of IMF. UN Special Envoy on Financing Agenda 2030 (2020–). UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for Egypt. Senior VP of the World Bank Group for Agenda 2030, UN Relations and Partnerships. Minister of Investment of Egypt (2004–2010). WEF Agenda contributor.
Razan Al Mubarak (2018 YGL), UAE, president of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (a central organisation for the agenda, set up by Julian Huxley, the first Director General of UNESCO). WEF Agenda Contributor.
Aminath Shauna (2020 YGL), Maldives Minister of Environment Climate Change and Technology (2021–2023).
Varun Sivaram (2023 YGL), USA, Managing Director for Clean Energy and Innovation for Secretary John Kerry in the Biden–Harris administration. Author of books such as Digital Decarbonization: Promoting Digital Innovations to Advance Clean Energy Systems.
Gunhild Stordalen (2015 YGL), Norway, ex-wife of flamboyant Norwegian hotel billionaire Petter Stordalen. Gunhild is the founder and executive chair of the EAT Foundation which issued the EAT-Lancet 2025 report (led by Swedish high-profile climate alarmist Johan Rockström) that recommended “a planetary health diet” that limits red meat to about 15 grams per day.
Diana Verde Nieto (2011 YGL), co-founder and CEO of Positiveluxury.com. “Pioneer in sustainability”, trained by Al Gore at the Alliance of Climate Protection.
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden (2001 GLT), who is passionate about the environment and climate change. Participated in the Global Climate March 2015 with fellow YGL Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway (now disgraced due to her close contact with Jeffrey Epstein according to the Epstein Files).
Shu Wang (2016 YGL), Director for ten years of the Climate Change Department of China’s National Development and Reform Commission, heavily involved in Chinese national policies and actions on addressing climate change. He is one of China’s leading specialists on carbon pricing policies, the transition towards a low carbon society, and the promotion of clean energy. Team leader, for China, of the World Bank Partnership Market Readiness for financing developing countries to introduce market-based approach to combat climate change.
Yeo Bee Yin (2019 YGL), Malaysian Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (2018–2020). She had ambitions to increase of renewable energy goals from 2% to 20% by 2030.
Comments by Jacob
As I discovered over two decades years ago (just like environmentalist Cory Morningstar, professor and author Donald Gibson, economist and author F. William Engdahl, and journalist James Corbett), the environmental agenda that evolved into the climate agenda has never been a grassroots movement but has its origins at the highest echelons of financial and political power from the very start. These examples perfectly illustrate the point.
And they are only Young Global Leaders, selected by WEF when they were under 40 as potentially useful. There are thousands of other businesses, think tanks, academics, foundations, NGOs, politicians and heads of state, diplomats, public servants, journalists, media houses, and the richest families and individuals on the planet, that are driving or participating in the climate agenda.
Often using even more and even younger activists, including World Economic Forum’s 11.000+ Global Shapers and similar communities.
