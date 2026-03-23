The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

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Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
2h

Young global mafia is more like it.

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Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
2h

With all due respect to rotten apples everywhere as they eventually serve a purpose.

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