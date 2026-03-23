WEF Young Global Leaders Highlights: Bad Apples
Part 5 in the series on World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders.
While the majority Young Global Leaders and Global Leaders of Tomorrow are selected from high achievers of good standing in their respective fields and communities, the recently updated list also includes some conscience-challenged individuals (besides the AI-worshipping technocrats listed in previous posts and some corrupt politicians). Here are a few highlights from this group.
YGL Bad Apples
Sanjay Chandra, India (YGL 2011), Managing Director of Unitech Ltd, India’s second-largest real estate investment company. Serving a 7-year sentence for a Unitech money laundering case of Rs 200,000,000 (over US$ 2 million).
Liz Chitiga, Zimbabwe (GLT 1998), Ex-CEO of the National Social Security Authority. Dismissed and prosecuted after allegations of swindling NSSAs pension fund of $31 million.
Carlos Ghosn, Brazil (GLT 1995), Former Chairman and CEO of Renault–Nissan Alliance. Wanted fugutive 2020, accused of having purchased and renovated the property for $15 million using misappropriated company funds.
Elizabeth Holmes, USA (YGL 2015 ), founder of Theranos (featured in the mini-series The Dropout). In 2022, she was sentenced to over 11 years in prison after being convicted on four counts of defrauding investors. Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes loses fraud appeal
Craig Kielburger, Canada (GLT 1998), co-founder of WE Charity.“The charity was selected by the Canadian federal government in 2020 for a $43.53 million contract to oversee $900 million for the Canada Student Service Grant but the decision was reversed after ties between the organization and the Trudeau family, including payments to Justin Trudeau’s wife, brother, and mother, as well as the family of former Finance Minister Bill Morneau, were called into question.” We Charity scandal
Emilio Lozoya-Austin, Mexico (YGL 2012 ), co-founder of JF Holding. Whereabouts unknown since accused of corruption in 2019.
Jocelyn Mauchaza Chiwenga, Zimbabwe (GLT 1998), Managing Director of Zimsafe (Pvt) Ltd. Ex-wife of General Constantine Chiwenga. Allegedly stole triplets, embessled money, assaulted journalist, attempted to murder husband, charged with gun theft, threatened to castrate the leader of the opposition party, and more!
Marcelo Odebrecht, Brazil (YGL 2006), CEO of Odebrecht (now Novonor). Sentenced to 10 years in prison for paying more than $30 million in bribes.
Kjell Inge Røkke, Norway (GLT 1999), billionaire businessman, Aker ASA.
Convicted of corruption in 2005 and served time.
Jeffrey P. Sudikoff, USA (GLT 1995), principal at Riverhouse Investments Inc. Sentenced for lllegal insider trading.
Tan Ye Peng, Singapore (YGL 2011), former manager of Unitech Ltd. Convicted of criminal breach of trust for misappropriating church funds and sentenced to 3 years and 2 months in prison. Former City Harvest Church leader Tan Ye Peng released from jail
Patterson Timba, Zimbabwe (GLT 2003), CEO of ReNaissance Financial Holdings. Accused of swindling ReNaissance of $16 million
This brief highlight does not include YGLs with confirmed Epstein connections in this excerpt. Some have been featured in earlier posts. Those known to me at the time of updating the list have been marked “Epstein” in the new “Bad Apples” column in the YGL list. If we have missed any that have come to light more recently, feel free to point out in the comments.
Previous posts in this series:
Part 1. WEF Young Global Leaders List Update, 21 Jan 2026
Part 2. WEF Young Global Leaders Highlights: Big Tech, 29 Jan 2026
Part 3. WEF Young Global Leaders Highlights: Climate, 15 Feb 2026
Part 4. WEF Young Global Leaders Highlights: Big Pharma, 22 Feb 2026
Access the full YGL list here.
Young global mafia is more like it.
With all due respect to rotten apples everywhere as they eventually serve a purpose.