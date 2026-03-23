While the majority Young Global Leaders and Global Leaders of Tomorrow are selected from high achievers of good standing in their respective fields and communities, the recently updated list also includes some conscience-challenged individuals (besides the AI-worshipping technocrats listed in previous posts and some corrupt politicians). Here are a few highlights from this group.

YGL Bad Apples

Jocelyn Mauchaza Chiwenga (image borrowed from dailynews.co.zw)

This brief highlight does not include YGLs with confirmed Epstein connections in this excerpt. Some have been featured in earlier posts. Those known to me at the time of updating the list have been marked “Epstein” in the new “Bad Apples” column in the YGL list. If we have missed any that have come to light more recently, feel free to point out in the comments.

Previous posts in this series:

Part 1. WEF Young Global Leaders List Update, 21 Jan 2026

Part 2. WEF Young Global Leaders Highlights: Big Tech, 29 Jan 2026

Part 3. WEF Young Global Leaders Highlights: Climate, 15 Feb 2026

Part 4. WEF Young Global Leaders Highlights: Big Pharma, 22 Feb 2026

Access the full YGL list here.