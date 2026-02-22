WEF Young Global Leaders Highlights: Big Pharma
Coincidentally, a significant number of Young Global Leaders just happened to be in positions of power at exactly the right time.
As Jacob has documented in his books and articles, health has been a special interest for some of the world’s richest for over a century. Pharmaceuticals have been a highly profitable business to invest in; centralised health care a powerful tool for control; and pandemics (real, fake or exaggerated) an effective method of scaring people into compliance with draconian mandates and untested medical interventions.1
When the “COVID-19 pandemic” was declared in March 2020, we were not as surprised as society at large. As the year 2020 had already been declared by the United Nations as the starting point for the “Agenda 2030 Decade of Action”, Jacob’s first reaction was “Ah, so this is how they’re going to do it!”
This is also reflected in the updated list of Young Global Leaders. The astonishing global synchronisation between countries in their COVID responses and narratives may partly be explained by having just the right person in the just right position at just the right time. Many of WEFs YGLs and GLTs (Global Leader of Tomorrow) were selected years or even decades in advance and just happened to have been given a pivotal position at that “historical moment in time” (as Klaus Schwab called it in June 2020).
COVID-Related Positions
Bill Gates (1993 GLT). His Gates Foundation was the founding partner of GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance . In September 2020 GAVI was one of the organisations leading the COVAX vaccine allocation plan. In The Global Coup d’Etat (written in 2020) Jacob describes how busy Gates was preparing for both a pandemic and a novel treatment:
In March 2018 (!) Bill Gates had a meeting with President Trump in the White House. Gates voiced his concerns over a possible pandemic with high mortality rates and how new technologies could be used to meet such a threat.
When Gates mentioned a universal flu vaccine, the President “got all fired up”.
During the meeting, he even offered Gates the position as scientific advisor (which had been vacant after John Holdren in the Obama administration). Gates, however, declined and said “that’s not a good use of my time”.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation intended to fund an experimental vaccine that would be ready for human trials by 2021. This ambition would two years later become part of the Trump administration’s Project Warp Speed.
In an interview in the early stage of COVID-19 lockdowns in April 2020, Gates confidently stated (with poorly hidden glee):
See also Sayer Ji’s recent findings in the Epstein files that confirm all previous suspicions about Bill Gates and his accomplices.2
Boris Nikolic (2009 YGL), Co-founder and Managing Director of Biomatics Capital (biotech investor). Bill Gates’ former science advisor as Senior Program Officer at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Co-founder of three biotechnology companies. Heavily implicated in the Epstein files (mentioned over 7,000 times) and named in Jeffrey Epstein’s will as backup executor of his estate (which he says he declined). According to Sayer Ji’s detailed exposé, Nikolic was highly involved in Bill Gates’ pandemic planning together with Epstein and JPMorgan.
(Coincidentally, the WEF profile for Boris Nikolic was removed on Feb 11, 2026, and is now only available through the Wayback Machine.)
Jacinda Ardern (2014 YGL), Prime Minister of New Zeeland (2017–2023). Directed New Zealand’s harsh COVID-19 response.
Stéphane Bancel (2009 YGL), CEO of Moderna. As described by Jacob in The Global Coup d’Etat [links added]:
The same day as the Chinese lockdown [January 23, 2020], a press conference was held by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) at World Economic Forum about the development in China. Participants included Stéphane Bancel (CEO of biotech company Moderna and Young Global Leader 2009), Jeremy Farrar (of the Wellcome Trust, WHO, and the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board), and Richard Hatchett representing CEPI. At the press conference CEPI declared that they had just formed a partnership with Moderna and US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to develop a vaccine against COVID-19—an experimental vaccine which would use messenger RNA to “inject instruction into humans, for humans to make their own medicine”.
In April 2020, as Moderna’s share price went up after announcement of the coming phase 2 human trials for its COVID-19 “vaccine”, Bancel’s stake became worth over $1 billion.”3
José Manuel Barroso (1993 GLT), Prime Minister of Portugal (2002–2004), President of the European Commission (2004–2014), after which he went to work for Goldman Sachs International. Member of the Bilderberg Meetings Steering Committee (2014–) and one of the Senior Advisers at Chatham House. From 2020, appointed Chairman of GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, succeeding Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
Ana Botín (1996 GLT), Spanish banker, Executive Chair of the Santander Group. In early 2021, she was appointed by the G20 to the High Level Independent Panel (HLIP) on financing the global commons for pandemic preparedness and response, co-chaired by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Larry Summers (read more about these in the The Digital World Brain).4
Gordon Brown (1993 GLT), Prime Minister of the UK (2007–2010). In June 2020, as UN Special Envoy for Global Education (2012–), he published his support for GAVI’s vaccination efforts.5 In 2021, he was appointed WHO Ambassador for Global Health Financing.
Hugh Evans (2015 YGL), Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen, originally a Global Poverty Project. Co-organiser of the globally-televised and streamed fund-raising music event One World: Together at Home with celebrities singing from their homes. It raised $129.7 million for charities, including the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. It was followed by another online concert, Global Goal: Unite for Our Future in June 2020, featuring Shakira (2008 YGL), Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Coldplay and other musicians, as well as A-list actors, models, academics, activists, philanthropists, and politicians, including Angela Merkel, Boris Johnson, Ursula von der Leyen, and Melinda Gates.
Chrystia Freeland (2000 GLT), Ukrainian-Canadian. Was appointed Special Representative for the Reconstruction of Ukraine (2025–). Board member of WEF (2019–). Previously journalist and Global Editor-at-Large of Thomson Reuters. As Trudeau’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance (2019–2024) Freeland led Canada’s united COVID-19 response. In February 2022, she threatened and penalised the Truckers for Freedom and froze protester bank accounts.
Ashutosh Garg (1995 GLT), Founder and chairman of Guardian Pharmacy (second largest pharmacy chain in India) and left it 2016. Director of GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance for eight years.
Jeremy Howard (2013 YGL), Australia, president and chief scientist at Kaggle (data science community). WEF Agenda Contributor. Producer of the 2005 film Thank You for Smoking (a propaganda comedy to connect climate skepticism with arms and tobacco lobbyists). In 2014, Howard started a business to digitise healthcare. At the start of COVID-19 he co-founded #Masks4All and organised a worldwide campaign for mandatory face masks.
Greg Hunt (2003 GLT), Australia’s Minister of Health (2017–). Had oversight over the Australian response to COVID-19 from March 2020.
Khairy Jamaluddin (2006 YGL), Appointed as Malaysia’s Coordinating Minister of the National Immunisation Programme in February 2021, he led the Special Task Force to manage the implementation of the vaccination process.
Leif Johansson (1993 GLT), Swedish businessman, chairman of AstraZeneca (2017–). Attended Bilderberg 2010.
Neema Kaseje (2017 YGL), US–Kenyan pediatric surgeon for Doctors Without Borders. Appointed leader of an “integrated community and health systems based COVID-19 health intervention” in Siaya, Kenya, funded by the Wellcome Trust (founded in 1936 with legacies from the pharmaceutical magnate Henry Wellcome, founder of Burroughs Wellcome, one of the predecessors of GSK plc).
Sebastian Kurz (2009 YGL), Chancellor of Austria (2017–2019 & 2020–2021). His COVID-19 response included lockdowns and curfews but when was hesitant of mandatory vaccines. Was thereafter forced to resign in Oct 2021 during a corruption probe.6 Replaced by Brigitte Bierlein. Soon after his resignation, he started working as a global strategist for 2007 YGL Peter Thiel.
Cina Lawson (2012 YGL), Minister of Digital Economy and Transformation of Togo (2020–). Togo’s COVID-19 response included the digitalisation of vaccination and testing, allowing Togolese citizens to register for vaccination online or via USSD messages. She also launched the digital emergency cash transfer program (NOVISI), using mobile technology, AI, satellite imagery, cellphone metadata, and machine learning “to identify and enrol the most vulnerable citizens”.
Emmanuel Macron (2016 YGL), President of France (2017–). Led France’s COVID-19 response, including by overseeing the country’s vaccination rollout.
Ritesh Malik (2022 YGL), angel investor, founder of Innov8 (coworking space) and ADIF (Alliance of Digital India Foundation). Worked on the COVID-19 response in India, leading the vaccination drive for his family-run hospital, Radix Healthcare.
Sanna Marin (2006 YGL), Prime Minister of Finland (2019–2023). Led Finland’s COVID-19 response by invoking a State of Emergency. Marin condemned the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine and has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine. In May 2022, she and President Sauli Niinistö announced that Finland would apply for NATO membership, which Finland joined in April 2023, along with Sweden. After leaving office, she became a strategic adviser at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.
Kyriakos Mitsotakis (2003 GLT), Prime Minister of Greece (2019–) and son of the former prime minister of Greece, Konstantinos Mitsotakis. He received both praise and criticism for his pro-European, technocratic governance, austerity measures, and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Greece. Greece had a nationwide lockdown and mandatory mask-wearing both indoors and outdoors (mandates that he himself broke). Credited for the vaccine pass later used in most EU countries. Also involved in a wiretapping scandal.
Vivek Murthy (2015 YGL), Surgeon General, US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, co-chaired then President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Advisory Board Nov 2020–Jan 2021.
Gavin Newsom (2005 YGL), Governor of California (2019–), former Mayor of San Francisco. On March 4, 2020, Newsom declared a State of Emergency. On March 19 his statewide order to stay at home became mandatory (with exceptions for necessities and and critical services). On June 18, he made face masks mandatory. In a press conference on July 13, when ordering resumed restrictions on night life in California, he stated (in a very serious tone): “We’re seeing an increase in the spread of the virus, so that’s why it’s incumbent upon all of us to recognize soberly that COVID-19 is not going away any time soon until there is a vaccine or an effective therapy” (that last part delivered with a wry smile, twinkle of the eyes, and sudden animation of body language).
Jared Polis (2013 YGL), Governor of Colorado (2019–). Libertarian. Skeptical of enforcing the state’s mask mandates and pro-choice on vaccines. In 2014, he became the first U.S. rep. to accept campaign donations via Bitcoin. In 2022, he announced that Colorado would become the first state to allow payment of state taxes with Bitcoin.
Kaitlyn Sadtler (2022 YGL), Chief of the Section for Immunoengineering, National Institutes of Health (NIH). Initiated the first population-wide serosurvey for COVID-19 in the United States for “developing an understanding of asymptomatic transmission rates.” Claimed to have detected 16.8 million undiagnosed SARS-CoV-2 infections in the US via remote blood sampling and antibody testing.
Izkia Siches (2021 YGL), MD and President of the Medical College of Chile. In the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Chile, she played a major role in making recommendations for how to better contain the virus. She questioned the government’s handling of the crisis, which led to disagreements with officials but increased popularity with the people.
Jens Spahn (2016 YGL), German Minister of Health (2018–2021) told Germans “not to be picky over vaccines”.7
Severin Schwan (2008 YGL), Chairman of pharmaceutical company Roche (founded by Switzerland’s richest family Hoffman-La Roche). In 1992, Roche bought the patents for the PCR technique.
Justin Trudeau (2005 YGL), Prime Minister of Canada (2015–2025). Son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Used the Emergencies Act against the Truckers for Freedom demonstrators in February 2022. Resigned in March 2025.
David Walcott (2021 YGL), Founder and Managing Partner of Novamed. WEF Agenda Contributor, member of WEF’s Global Future Councils, and former co-chair of WEF’s Global Shapers COVID-19 Steering Committee.
Rebecca Weintraub (2014 YGL), Director of Better Evidence at Ariadne Labs. As a practicing internist and vaccinator she led the COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery workstream at Ariadne Labs, creating tools to help health systems manage vaccine distribution, supply, and demand.
Leana Wen (2018 YGL), Research Professor of Health Policy and Management, George Washington University, CEO of Planned Parenthood (2018–2019). Columnist for Washington Post. Public health communicator on CNN during the 2020 COVID-19 and 2022 mpox outbreak. Advocated for COVID-19 vaccines, but in 2025 supported Trump’s NIH nominee, the critical Jay Bhattacharya, and the semi-critical Marty Makary nominee for FDA.
Jeffrey Zients (2003 GLT), White House Chief of Staff (2023–2025), was the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator (2021–2022).
Other Health-Related Positions
David Bray (2016 YGL), Distinguished Fellow and Chair of the Accelerator with the Alfred Lee Loomis Innovation Council at Stimson Center (a nonpartisan think tank, involved in the 2024 UN Pact for the Future).8 Bray began working for the US government at age of 15 (!) and by 17, he had held 3 different government positions, including as Chief of the Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response Program. Coincidentally,
…on Sept. 11 [2001], a day before he was supposed to start his master’s program, Bray had a scheduled briefing with the CIA and the FBI to discuss IT use in the event of bioterrorism. Following the terrorist attacks on the same day, Bray and his team’s workload dramatically increased, and they were working 20-hour days out of their van. Instead, his role at CDC had him deal with a post-9/11 world, anthrax threats and a deadly West Nile Virus outbreak.9
Lisa Conte (1994 GLT), NIH National Advisory Environmental Health Sciences Council. Has written about One Health, public health, HIV/AIDS surveillance, vector-borne and zoonotic disease topics.
Abasi Ene-Obong (2021 YGL), CEO and founder of 54gene. Worked with leading healthcare organizations including pharma companies, academic and research institutions, and governments, formerly management consultant with PwC and IQVIA.
Richard Ettl (2023 YGL), Co-Founder and CEO of SkyCell which “delivers a system-critical service to secure the distribution of medicine and vaccines worldwide”.
Tollulah Oni (2019 YGL), Professor and Urban Epidemiologist, Medical Research Council, Epidemiology Unit, University of Cambridge where she is a member of the Global Diet and Activity Research Group and Network, working to prevent non-communicable diseases in low-income countries. Also a board member of Future Earth and serves on the editorial boards of the Journal of Urban Health and The Lancet’s Planetary Health (joint initiative by Rockefeller Foundation and the The Lancet in 2015).
Mehmet C. Oz (2000 GLT), Surgeon, best known for hosting “The Dr Oz Show”. Appointed by President Trump as administrator of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (2025–). Previously appointed by President Biden as co-chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition (2018–2022).
Jia Ping (2009 YGL), Chinese lawyer, founder and CEO of Health Governance Initiative (formerly China Global Fund Watch), a think tank focusing on health governance, transparency, public participation and public policy. Was Vice Chair of China Bioethics Association. Also a fellow of Asia 21 Young Leader Programme at Asia Society (founded by John D. Rockefeller III).
Vasu Vats (2021 YGL), Vice President, Global Head of Marketing, Inflammation and Immunology at Pfizer.
Anne Wojcicki (2013 YGL), Co-Founder of 23andMe Inc., to “generate more information, especially more personalized information, so that commercial and academic researchers could better understand and develop new drugs and diagnostics.” During 2007–2015, she was married to 2005 YGL Sergey Brin (co-founder of Google). In an Epstein email on Dec 29, 2006, as the couple were planning to be in the Caribbean, Ghislaine Maxwell encouraged Jeffrey Epstein to host them at his island. She wrote: “be v nice to her not stupid - she is interested in mapping DNA etc ..she is key :)”, confirming the profound interest in eugenics and transhumanism of Epstein and his associates in the global elite.
Nathan Wolfe (2010 YGL), Virologist, founder and CEO of Metabiota, a 2008 startup compiling health data to predict disease outbreaks. Partners included US DoD, CDC, NIH, Google, Skoll Foundation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, National Geographic Society, Columbia University, UCLA and others.10
Julie Yoo (2016 YGL), Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Kyruus. Managed the development and launch of the world’s first private whole genome sequence analysis platform as a product manager at Knome.
Andrey Zarur (2006 YGL), Co-founder, president and CEO of Greenlight Biosciences “to create solutions to major challenges facing humanity through the rigorous application of science.” Co-founder and former chairman of Solid Biosciences for “advancing genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases”.
Feng Zhang (2017 YGL), Professor of Neuroscience at MIT. Developed CRISPR technology for genome engineering.
More highlights will follow.
