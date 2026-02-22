As Jacob has documented in his books and articles, health has been a special interest for some of the world’s richest for over a century. Pharmaceuticals have been a highly profitable business to invest in; centralised health care a powerful tool for control; and pandemics (real, fake or exaggerated) an effective method of scaring people into compliance with draconian mandates and untested medical interventions.

When the “COVID-19 pandemic” was declared in March 2020, we were not as surprised as society at large. As the year 2020 had already been declared by the United Nations as the starting point for the “Agenda 2030 Decade of Action”, Jacob’s first reaction was “Ah, so this is how they’re going to do it!”

This is also reflected in the updated list of Young Global Leaders. The astonishing global synchronisation between countries in their COVID responses and narratives may partly be explained by having just the right person in the just right position at just the right time. Many of WEFs YGLs and GLTs (Global Leader of Tomorrow) were selected years or even decades in advance and just happened to have been given a pivotal position at that “historical moment in time” (as Klaus Schwab called it in June 2020).

COVID-Related Positions

Bill Gates (1993 GLT). His Gates Foundation was the founding partner of GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance . In September 2020 GAVI was one of the organisations leading the COVAX vaccine allocation plan. In The Global Coup d’Etat (written in 2020) Jacob describes how busy Gates was preparing for both a pandemic and a novel treatment:

In March 2018 (!) Bill Gates had a meeting with President Trump in the White House. Gates voiced his concerns over a possible pandemic with high mortality rates and how new technologies could be used to meet such a threat. When Gates mentioned a universal flu vaccine, the President “got all fired up”. During the meeting, he even offered Gates the position as scientific advisor (which had been vacant after John Holdren in the Obama administration). Gates, however, declined and said “that’s not a good use of my time”. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation intended to fund an experimental vaccine that would be ready for human trials by 2021. This ambition would two years later become part of the Trump administration’s Project Warp Speed.

In an interview in the early stage of COVID-19 lockdowns in April 2020, Gates confidently stated (with poorly hidden glee):

Bill Gates interview in Financial Times , April 9, 2020

See also Sayer Ji’s recent findings in the Epstein files that confirm all previous suspicions about Bill Gates and his accomplices.

Boris Nikolic (2009 YGL), Co-founder and Managing Director of Biomatics Capital (biotech investor). Bill Gates’ former science advisor as Senior Program Officer at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Co-founder of three biotechnology companies. Heavily implicated in the Epstein files (mentioned over 7,000 times) and named in Jeffrey Epstein’s will as backup executor of his estate (which he says he declined). According to Sayer Ji’s detailed exposé, Nikolic was highly involved in Bill Gates’ pandemic planning together with Epstein and JPMorgan.

Bill Gates, Terje Rød-Larsen (Norwegian former diplomat and minister), Jeffrey Epstein , Boris Nikolic (advisor to Gates) and Thorbjørn Jagland (former Prime Minister of Norway). Photo from the Epstein files

(Coincidentally, the WEF profile for Boris Nikolic was removed on Feb 11, 2026, and is now only available through the Wayback Machine.)

Jared Polis (2013 YGL), Governor of Colorado (2019–). Libertarian. Skeptical of enforcing the state’s mask mandates and pro-choice on vaccines. In 2014, he became the first U.S. rep. to accept campaign donations via Bitcoin. In 2022, he announced that Colorado would become the first state to allow payment of state taxes with Bitcoin.

Kaitlyn Sadtler (2022 YGL), Chief of the Section for Immunoengineering, National Institutes of Health ( NIH ). Initiated the first population-wide serosurvey for COVID-19 in the United States for “developing an understanding of asymptomatic transmission rates.” Claimed to have detected 16.8 million undiagnosed SARS-CoV-2 infections in the US via remote blood sampling and antibody testing.

Izkia Siches (2021 YGL), MD and President of the Medical College of Chile . In the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in Chile, she played a major role in making recommendations for how to better contain the virus . She questioned the government’s handling of the crisis, which led to disagreements with officials but increased popularity with the people.

Jens Spahn (2016 YGL), German Minister of Health (2018–2021) told Germans “ not to be picky over vaccines ”.

Severin Schwan (2008 YGL), Chairman of pharmaceutical company Roche (founded by Switzerland’s richest family Hoffman-La Roche). In 1992, Roche bought the patents for the PCR technique .

Justin Trudeau (2005 YGL), Prime Minister of Canada (2015–2025). Son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau . Used the Emergencies Act against the Truckers for Freedom demonstrators in February 2022. Resigned in March 2025. Freedom Convoy 2022, Ottawa, Canada, February 12, 2022, photo by Maksim Sokolov (Maxergon), Wikimedia Commons

David Walcott (2021 YGL), Founder and Managing Partner of Novamed . WEF Agenda Contributor, member of WEF’s Global Future Councils , and former co-chair of WEF’s Global Shapers COVID-19 Steering Committee .

Rebecca Weintraub (2014 YGL), Director of Better Evidence at Ariadne Labs . As a practicing internist and vaccinator she led the COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery workstream at Ariadne Labs , creating tools to help health systems manage vaccine distribution, supply, and demand.

Leana Wen (2018 YGL), Research Professor of Health Policy and Management, George Washington University , CEO of Planned Parenthood (2018–2019). Columnist for Washington Post. Public health communicator on CNN during the 2020 COVID-19 and 2022 mpox outbreak. Advocated for COVID-19 vaccines , but in 2025 supported Trump’s NIH nominee, the critical Jay Bhattacharya , and the semi-critical Marty Makary nominee for FDA.

Jeffrey Zients (2003 GLT), White House Chief of Staff (2023–2025), was the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator (2021–2022).

Other Health-Related Positions

David Bray (2016 YGL), Distinguished Fellow and Chair of the Accelerator with the Alfred Lee Loomis Innovation Council at Stimson Center (a nonpartisan think tank, involved in the 2024 UN Pact for the Future). Bray began working for the US government at age of 15 (!) and by 17, he had held 3 different government positions, including as Chief of the Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response Program. Coincidentally,

…on Sept. 11 [2001], a day before he was supposed to start his master’s program, Bray had a scheduled briefing with the CIA and the FBI to discuss IT use in the event of bioterrorism. Following the terrorist attacks on the same day, Bray and his team’s workload dramatically increased, and they were working 20-hour days out of their van. Instead, his role at CDC had him deal with a post-9/11 world, anthrax threats and a deadly West Nile Virus outbreak.

That’s it for now. See the whole list for more health-related YGLs. More highlights will follow.

