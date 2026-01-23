Reality has now surpassed fiction and has evolved into something resembling a bizarre political satire.

On January 16, Donald Trump unveiled his Board of Peace with the aim to provide strategic oversight of President Donald J. Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict (with an International Stabilisation Force at their disposal) but in only a few days it morphed into an international organisation with the whole world as a playground, and Trump as its supreme leader.

During their first meeting, with a signing ceremony that took place as a side event at WEFs annual meeting in Davos on January 22, Donald Trump said, “This Board has the chance to be one of the most consequential bodies ever created, and it’s my enormous honor to serve as its Chairman”.

President Donald Trump, center, poses with international leaders after the signing of a Board of Peace charter during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026 / Credit:AP/Evan Vucci

The Board initially got its mandate from a United Nations Security Council resolution, where all member states voted yes, including Denmark (!), UK, and France, or abstained (China and Russia).

The executive committee includes former British prime minister Tony Blair (a 1993 WEF Global Leader of Tomorrow), US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, the President of the World Bank Ajay Banga, billionaire investor Marc Rowan, and US National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel.

The appointment of Rubio, Kushner, and Witkoff is no big surprise regarding their roles in Middle East politics. Kushner was a key player in the Abraham Accords as well as the Peace to Prosperity Plan, and he and Witkoff are the main architects of the recent technocratic development plan for Gaza (Project Sunrise).

Blair is also a given choice as he has been deeply involved with Middle East as a Special Envoy of the Quartet on the Middle East between 2007 and 2015, and as he (together with Kushner) presented the Gaza Peace Plan to President Trump in August last year.

It is noteworthy that Jonathan Powell, Keir Starmer’s National Security Advisor and Blair’s chief of staff between 1997-2007, has played a key role. Powell reminds one of the character Humphrey Appleby in the British sitcom Yes, Prime Minister. A cunning character who skilfully exercises the real power behind the scenes regardless of who is in office.

However, Keir Starmer has declined to participate, despite of the British influence on the agenda. It surely looks like classical British double-dealing.

(L-R) Tony Blair and Donald Trump at an Egyptian summit last October on ending the Gaza war. Photo: Reuters

Blair heads the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, which is heavily funded by Oracle’s CEO Larry Ellison. One of the key players of the megalomanical Stargate Project. It just so happens that Blair is a big proponent of the same Big Tech solutions and Smart City development plans, with digital identification required to access essential services, which is what Ellison advocates. In 2020, Blair and former WEF-trustee Herman Gref promoted Digital ID solutions to counter COVID-19 and illegal migration in the Russian Cyber Polygon exercise.

Blair is clearly an opportunist who willingly serves the higher echelons of power without hesitation. Soon after he left 10 Downing Street he became a member of JPMorgan Chase International Council (together with Henry Kissinger), likely as a token of appreciation from his masters.

Both Blair and Banga have close ties to the World Economic Forum and the global sustainability agenda. Blair was on the board of trustees from 2007 to 2010, and Ajay Banga is a board member since 2024.

Banga is also a former member of The Trilateral Commission, and served on their Task Force on Global Capitalism in Transition in 2022.

Both of them have been heavily involved in promoting the climate change narrative. Blair made climate change a key concern at the G8 summit in Gleneagles in 2005, and Banga is a member of Richard Branson’s B-Team (together with leaders like former UNFCCC chair Christiana Figueres and WEFs co-chair André Hoffman).

This illustrates a close bond between Trump and the globalist elites that rhymes poorly with the MAGA movement’s “anti-globalism” and “climate skepticism”. But perhaps the climate agenda has outlived its usefulness? Technocracy will now be achieved with old-fashioned conquest in right wing garment.

According to the charter of the Board of Peace, it will have a broader mandate than just handling the Gaza Peace Plan. It states that the Board will be: “an international organization that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict.”

It appears to be planned as a complementary (or perhaps rival) organisation to the UN Security Council. It will be commanded by Donald Trump (with veto powers) and each member state will be required to pay USD one billion (!) to obtain a permanent seat.

The Seal of the Board of Peace with United States and North America in the center.

Among the 26 countries that have accepted the invitation to join the board are Argentina, Belarus, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi-Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, while most of the traditional allies to the United States have declined participation.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (former WEF trustee, banker and arch-globalist) is one of the few Western leaders who considered accepting the invitation. However, the Trump-team suddenly withdrew the offer.

What is left is a weird mix of developing nations, autocracies and sheikhdoms led by “great defenders of democracy and human rights” like, Belarus dictator Alexander Lukashenko, the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary To Lam.

Carney declared in his speech in Davos that the old rules-based order is over, and that we now are “in the midst of a rupture”. He is certainly right on that point, with Trumpmageddon having taken a new unexpected turn.

But some see the breakdown as an opportunity. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen (former WEF-trustee) stated in her speech at Davos: “the seismic change we are going through today is an opportunity, in fact, a necessity to build a new form of European independence”.

According to the charter, Donald Trump will have the right to select his own successor (!) who will take over the organisation if Trump voluntary resigns or have to leave his position “as a result of incapacity”.

I guess his top choice would be his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

After that, it probably won’t take long before a plan is presented to rebuild the Temple in Jerusalem.

The Board of Peace just happens to have some remarkable similarities with the so-called “New Earth Order” (or “Alliance for Global Salvation”) which Paul Raskin from Great Transition Initiative anticipated in his dystopian Fortress World scenario, that I wrote about in my New Years Letter as well as in my book The Global Coup d’État.

However, I didn’t envision this to manifest this quickly. So, it seems I have to revise my prediction.

As Raskin wrote in his 2002 essay The Great Transition: The Promises and Lures of the Times Ahead:

The Alliance included a motley group of global actors from the corporate world, the security community and right-wing political elements. Concerned that the crisis could spiral out of control, they came to the conclusion, many reluctantly, that the vacuum of international control must be filled, and that they were the ones for the job.

According to the Fortress World scenario, the Alliance will declare a state of emergency with the aim of installing a World Authority, which will use “high-tech surveillance and old-fashioned brutality to control social unrest and migration, and to protect valued environmental resources”. This definitely sounds like Trumpian problem solving.

However, in Raskin’s favoured scenario, NEO is countered by a Global Citizens Movement that removes NEO and replaces it with an “enlightened international governance”.

My take on it is that NEO will act as a kind of war time cabinet to effectively manage the transition to a global technocracy before a highly conditional and controlled form of “freedom” returns.

The players pulling the strings behind NEO and the “enlightened international governance” are essentially the same. It is only the methods of power (hard versus soft) that differ.

At this critical time, they must act decisively and with full force, with Donald Trump as a willing front figure doing the dirty work.

When he and his henchmen are overthrown (or no longer useful), the real masters plans to install their envisioned technocratic regime with a renewed focus on the old sustainability agenda. My first thought was “good luck with that!” If I had been the strategist, I would have tried to come up with something fresh and appealing, rather than trying to rehash the same worn-out formula that has been exposed as a total fraud, only serving the technocratic agenda.

