I recently became aware of a policy brief with recommendations for the 2024 Summit of the Future, which lays out in plain terms what our "Overlords" have in store for us. It reads like a plot from a Bond-movie. In order to avoid “irreversible tipping points”, it is advised that all life supporting systems – “the atmosphere (air), hydrosphere (water), biosphere (life), lithosphere (land), and cryosphere (ice)” – be administered collectively by a “global governance body” . This means total control of the earth system (Planetary Commons) and the establishment of a global government.

As stated in the policy brief:

Governance of the planetary commons would require a shift from present-day nationalistic, siloed approaches to environmental protection, recognising the core fact that our planet is composed of interconnected, interdependent systems. Instead of a fragmented, treaty-based system, the planetary commons approach proposes a “nested” governance structure involving multiple layers of regulation enacting highly tailored local responses, all overseen by a global governance body.

It also means that no nation will have a sovereign right to exploit its own resources because it may have consequences for the planetary whole.

Today’s system is predicated on the sovereign right of nation-states to exploit resources within their national boundaries with little regard for global consequences. A concept of global stewardship of planetary commons as environmental resources we all depend on would run directly against this core understanding of international law and would face stiff resistance, including from developing countries that might see such a step as impinging on their ability to develop quickly. However, the science is increasingly clear and incontrovertible: without a major change to governance frameworks, our planet will become increasingly unstable, unpredictable, and unliveable. The planetary commons may be the only way to manage systemic change in the Anthropocene.

We must therefore be managed from above.

And who is behind the recommendations for the 2024 Summit of the Future?

The policy brief, “Towards a Planetary Commons Approach for Environmental Governance”, is issued by Global Challenges Foundation, United Nations University Centre for Policy Research and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK).

It means that the very same actors who have defined the problem offer us the solution. As Professor Johan Rockström, director of PIK and board member of Global Challenges Foundation, said in 2015:

I cannot see any other way than 200 nations having to surrender some of their decision-making sovereignty to a global institutional administration. We have to work with the institutions we have, and there is only one institution that is global, the UN.

The Swedish Global Challenges Foundation has, as I have written about in a previous article, a big influence on the UN-agenda (with financial support to the High-Level Advisory Board on Effective Multilateralism and the Executive Office of the Secretary-General).

They also have some problematic Malthusian and futuristic beliefs (as I have analysed in an earlier article).

