As reported by Politico and other mainstream media outlets, On September 16, 2018, Jeffrey Epstein wrote in an email to WEF President Börge Brende that, “Davos can really replace the UN. C21, cyber, crypto . genetics. .. intl coordination.” upon which Brende answered, “Exactly - we need a new global architecture. World Economic Forum (Davos) is uniquely positioned - public private.”

This took place just before the start of the annual UN Week. During a briefing at the United Nations HQ on 2 February 2026, a journalist (referring to the mail exchange) asked the Spokesperson for the Secretary General, Stéphane Dujarric, if UN agreed that Davos could replace United Nations. Stéphane responded with a clear “NO”.

But this does not give the whole picture as the WEF would soon be mandated by the UN to “help” achieve the global agenda.

Nine months after the mail exchange, Brende and WEF chairman Klaus Schwab met with United Nation’s Secretary-General António Guterres and Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed to sign a partnership deal to “accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”.

This would be achieved with the help of the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and eventually lead to the adoption of the Pact for the Future, with the aim of realizing the WEF and UN’s joint agenda (Our Common Agenda).

But a close cooperation had already been initiated, as Amina J. Mohammed was also a board member of the World Economic Forum’s Forum of Young Global Leaders.

Secretary-General António Guterres (centre right) and Klaus Schwab (centre left), Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, witness the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the United Nations and the World Economic Forum on the Strategic Partnership Framework for the 2030 Agenda by Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed (right) and Børge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum.

The very same evening as the signing event, Börge Brende (Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway 2013–2017 and member of the Bilderberg Steering Committee) was invited for dinner at Jeffrey Epstein’s townhouse in New York! Only three weeks later, on July 6, Epstein was arrested.

Due to the media attention about their connections after the release of the files, the WEF has launched an independent investigation into the case, while Brende claims he was unaware of Epstein’s criminal past and should have done a better background check.

It doesn’t seem credible that anyone in 2019 could have been unaware of Epstein’s misconduct. It instead reveals an intimate relationship between Epstein and the Western power elite.

Norway is now in shock after the revelations about Crown Princess Mette-Marit (YGL 2010), diplomats Terje Rød-Larsen and Mona Juul having had a close relationship with Epstein (it was Rød-Larsen who introduced Börge Brende to Epstein in 2018).

But an email exchange between the disgraced Lord Mandelson and Epstein about the Bilderberg meeting in S:t Moritz in 2011 also reveals a friendship with Crown Prince Haakon (YGL 2005).

Coincidentally, the Crown Prince was also a board member of the Forum of Young Global Leaders.

As I wrote in The Global Coup d’Ètat, Epstein was a member of David Rockefeller’s The Trilateral Commission until his first arrest in 2008, a member of Council on Foreign Relations, and on the board of directors of the Rockefeller University. This is frequently pointed out by Epstein himself in the files.

In his final interview, with Steve Bannon, he says that he and David Rockefeller “got along very well” and tells the story of how he was invited to join the Trilateral Commission in his early thirties. This elevated Epstein into elite circles.

David Rockefeller told him that since politicians are only elected for up to four years, “the most important people to have stability and consistency” are businessmen. Thus, they are better suited to rule the world.

David apparently thought that Epstein’s services would be of help. As Epstein wrote to Brende with a reference to how the The Trilateral Commission operates:

“Bring this to the 21st Century. Make Davos a permanent place for discussion. Not a one trick pony. :)”

And, incidentally, a businessman is currently in charge of the most powerful country in the world. I guess this is why Rockefeller and Henry Kissinger invited Palantir’s chairman Peter Thiel into the steering committee of the Bilderberg group 20 years ago. His support for Trump would pave the way for the era of Techno Kings, and the release of files that effectively depose the old order, as well as the superfluous politicians (Trump will most likely be ousted inte the end as well). The real ring leaders won’t get exposed. They are to smart to be involved in those kind of activities.

And now the next part of the corporate takeover has been initiated. Donald Trump’s Board of Peace was unveiled at Davos at WEFs annual meeting with WEF-trustee Ajay Banga and former WEF-trustee Tony Blair on the executive board. The question is, will this new international organisation be a way to bypass the United Nations and set up the “emergency platform” that was proposed for the Pact, but rejected by a couple of Member States who did not want any interference in their domestic affairs?

I will try to answer this question in a future article.