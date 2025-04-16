The South African sherpa for the Group of 20, Zane Dangor, recently briefed United Nations General Assembly about the South African priorities for their presidency.

The theme is as usual extremely unimaginative and contains the following hollowed out trio of buzz-words: “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.”

According to Dangor, South Africa has an obligation to “advance these ideals”.

So, what does this mean in practice?

The first priority is the implementation of United Nations Pact for the Future. A roadmap to “our common digital future” that I have covered in a number of blog posts, lectures, and my book The Digital World Brain (planned to be published in English later this year).

As Dagor points out:

South Africa is working to ensure that the actions of the Pact of the Future are integrated into the G20 agenda to ensure its full implementation.

To complement the pact’s Global Digital Compact, a Task Force on Artificial Intelligence, Data Governance and Innovation for Sustainable Development has been introduced by South Africa.

The pact is said to counter the current global polycrisis. This means worldwide interconnected threats (pandemics, climate change, armed conflict etc.) which plagues humanity and “jeopardize our collective future”.

But the “Great Transformation” from chaos into the promised sustainable utopian net zero society is in need of resources. The big digital AI-led surveillance machinery which is planned to micro-manage us into a balanced system is hungry.

The Big Tech Behemoth will be helped by the global mining corporations to dig up the planets mineral deposits in order to “save us” from our impending doom.

In order to satisfy its near unlimited needs, South Africa’s final priority is “to harness critical minerals for inclusive growth and sustainable development.”

As Dangor points out:

Rapidly reducing dependence on fossil fuels and accelerating the transition to renewable energy remains the most viable pathway to a net-zero world, essential for tackling climate change and securing a liveable future for all. However, the energy transition will require vast amounts of metals and minerals—dubbed “critical minerals” because they are indispensable for renewable energy technologies.

In January, the report Harnessing the potential of critical minerals for Sustainable Development was published by United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, “unlocking the benefits” of critical minerals extraction in the world.

South Africa, whose wealth is based on mining since the days of British imperialist Cecil Rhodes, is willing to contribute their share. They incidentally hold one of Africa’s largest rare earth mineral reserves. This is Big Business cloaked as charity and care for the environment.

One of the projects currently developed is the Steenkampskraal mine.

Steenkampskraal Monazite Mine aims to become a leading producer of rare earth elements (REEs) and thorium, specifically focusing on monazite extraction.

Another one is Rainbow Rare Earth’s “Phalaborwa Rare Earths Project”. The company is claiming to be “driving the green energy transition”, while at the same time “enabling advanced technologies” for the defense industry (critical minerals are key components in fighter jets, satellites, submarines, smart bombs, and missile guidance systems).

Lead sponsor of G20s most influential engagement group Business 20 is the South African/British mining corporation Anglo American. The company, founded in Johannesburg in 1917 with financing from J.P. Morgan, brags about their Sustainable Mining Plan claiming to “protecting our natural environment”.

It is also noteworthy that billionaire investors Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates “have injected $537 million into exploration and mine development through mining startup KoBold Metals”. A company that is “finding the materials of the future with AI”.

Maybe it is no coincidence that the same rare earth minerals is part of the Ukrainian peace negotiations and Big Don’s crusade to “liberate” the big frozen island Greenland from the Danes (the vikings started to settle the island in the 900s)?

The Trump administration is actually a part of the G20 leader troika, together with the two BRICS-countries South Africa and Brazil. As such, they take an active role in shaping this years agenda, despite the tensions between US and South Africa concerning Israel’s war in Gaza. Trump has also indicated that he will not participate in person during this years leader’s meeting because of South Africa’s treatment of the white minority group Afrikaners. His top advisor, South African born Elon Musk, has accused the South African government of committing genocide against white farmers.

There are clearly distinctive divisions but the extraction of critical minerals is not one of them.

In the executive order Unleashing American Energy (signed by Trump January 20), he ordered USA “to establish our position as the leading producer and processor of non-fuel minerals, including rare earth minerals” in order to rebuild economic and military security and deliver “peace through strength”.

This was further developed in the executive order National Security and Economic Resilience Through Section 232 Actions on Processed Critical Minerals and Derivative Products (signed by Trump April 15):

Critical minerals, including rare earth elements, in the form of processed minerals are essential raw materials and critical production inputs required for economic and national security.

The mask is off. Trump skips all the worn-out buzz-words. This is realpolitik. Environmental regulations standing in the way are instead being ripped apart. The question is how this change will affect the priorities of next year’s US hosting of G20?

But with or without references to sustainability, equality, and solidarity, we are witnessing a critical mineral resource grab race to achieve AI supremacy with “the wrecking-ball” Trump creating the chaos needed (and anticipated?) for the next stage of the agenda (with the erection of the artificial cosmic temple).

What will happen when the ball comes bouncing back? That is the question to answer in a future episode.

