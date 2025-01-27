The previous week has undoubtedly been one of the most tumultuous this decade. Donald Trump made a flying start as the newly elected US president and signed 22 executive orders, announced his desire to make Greenland American, take control of the Panama Canal, to release classified documents about JFK, RFK, and Martin Luther King, that the US should leave the WHO and the Paris Agreement, as well as banning the use of Central Bank currency in the United States. He also announced his intention to send American astronauts to Mars.

He shows that, unlike many other political representatives, he delivers on his promises. But who benefits?

Trump & World Economic Forum 2025

Meanwhile in Switzerland, the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum was taking place in Davos, where Trump (participating via link from the White House) was greeted this time by Schwab and the financial elite with a surprising overflow of praise and respect. It now remains to be seen whether other global forums such as the G20 and the World Governments Summit also will adapt their rhetoric and agenda to these new circumstances. It is noteworthy that, as of December 2024, the United States is part of the G20 leadership troika, together with the two BRICS countries South Africa and Brazil. Trump will be hosting the G20 summit next year.

Strong right-wing winds are now blowing and the increasingly bizarre woke agenda seems about to be swept away.

In Davos, the theme was “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age”, which seems far-fetched given the geopolitical realities. Cooperation does not seem to be a high priority. Instead, an AI arms race has emerged between the US, China, and Europe.

Klaus Schwab said in his opening speech that:

We stand at the brink of what we call here the intelligent age, where artificial intelligence and other ground breaking technologies and innovations will fundamentally transform economic systems, business models and personal lifestyles.

According to Schwab, the transition entails great risks for humanity, but at the same time has the prerequisite to create a new renaissance. A new golden age.

The frequent WEF participant Johan Rockström said in the session “Nature and Climate: A Stocktake” that the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (of which he is co-director) has developed a prototype for a control center for planet Earth that will collect real-time data on a global level to detect risks and bring us into “a safe maneuvering space for humanity”.

However, that is not the form of control that Trump stands for. He rejects environmental protection and advocates “drill baby, drill.” Instead he wants to use the new smart technology to prevent crime and illegal immigration. So, same agenda, different motive. All roads still lead to Rome.

As I have previously explained, it is my opinion that Trump is the elites “Wreck-It-Ralph” who will break the old order, create chaos, and ultimately prepare the way for the new multilateral system that the UN Pact for the Future has set out. In his own way, and for his own reasons, he still participates in building the foundation for what I’ve called “the digital world brain”.

Trump & Big Tech

It seems that Donald Trump primarily serves Big Tech by working closely with Elon “Technoking” Musk and Palantir Chairman Peter Thiel (who were both part of “The PayPal Mafia” in the early 00s).

This group also included the president's technology and science advisor, venture capitalist David O. Sacks, who, in connection with Trump's executive order on AI, announced the intention to “make America the world capital in artificial intelligence and to dominate and to lead the world in AI.” Sacks will himself lead the development of an action plan for AI (which was initiated during the Biden administration).

The day after the installation, Trump presented the futuristic project Stargate together with Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Masayoshi Son of Japan's SoftBank Group with the goal of creating “the physical and virtual infrastructure to power the next generation of AI.” Microsoft and Nvidia are also included as partners. According to Ellison, it will be a “miracle machine” with the potential to cure cancer and heart disease using customized AI-produced mRNA vaccines! Moderna's share price surged immediately after the statement.

Donald Trump has also had conversations with former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates who praised Trump’s role in developing “vaccine innovations” during COVID and asked if the same can be done with AIDS. According to Gates, Trump was “excited”, just like at their meeting in the White House in 2018. The question is who does Trump have the greatest loyalty to, Gates or RFK Jr.?

But there are also other “possibilities” with Stargate. Ellison presented his vision of a future AI-managed society at the Oracle Financial Analyst Meeting last September.

Citizens will be on their best behavior because we're constantly recording and reporting everything that's going on.

In other words, a digital panopticon and a potential social credit system. The Stargate will ultimately consist of 20 giant AI super data centers that will require massive amounts of energy to run. This is part of the construction of the “technological temple” I refer to in my book Temple of Solomon. (Order it here.)

The project also has parallels to the Futures Lab Network that are part of the UN Pact for the Future in which AI is supposed to be used to anticipate and respond to global challenges. It is a prerequisite for the planned digital world brain.

Trump intends to use his presidential right to declare a state of emergency (!) thereby providing the conditions to fast-track the plans and put them into action. At least that’s what he told his audience in Davos.

Under the emergency declaration I can get the approvals done myself without having to get through years of waiting. And the big problem is, we need double energy we currently have in the United States. Can you imagine? For AI to really be as big as we wanna have it. It will be very competitive with China and others. So I am gonna give emergency declarations so that they can start building them almost immediately. I think it was largely my idea because nobody thought this was possible.

On his very first day in office, Trump did declare an energy emergency for the USA. I would like to remind you of the emergency mechanism (Emergency Platform) that was proposed for the UN Pact for the Future but which was removed in the final document. Trump shows how such a mechanism can be used.

Trump, Gaza, and the Third Temple

On Sunday, Trump proposed that Gaza be "cleaned up" and that the population be moved to Jordan and Egypt. Israeli Ambassador Mike Huckabee has said that the West Bank may be annexed by Israel during Trump's second presidency, while Peter Thiel's Palantir provides the Israeli Defense Forces with AI- controlled “Battle Tech”.

Palantir empowers intelligence agencies to securely derive actionable insights from sensitive data and achieve their most challenging operational objectives. (Palantir.)

As I wrote about in The Global Coup d'Etat, Trump is very loyal to Israel and is seen by many followers as a savior who will enable the building of the Third Temple in Jerusalem.

According to his newly appointed Secretary of Defence, Peter Hegseth, “There's no reason why the miracle of the re-establishment of the temple on the Temple Mount is not possible.”

It would mean the symbolic manifestation of the global satellite temple that Oliver Reiser called “Solomon's temple” in his book Cosmic Humanism and World Unity. Elon Musk’s Starlink, Space X, and Neuralink are all parts of such a grandiose project which is now complemented by Oracle’s and OpenAI’s Stargate. The AI ​​God that will control and manage humanity.

All that is needed now is the great war between “Gog and Magog”. Is “Trumpmageddon” awaiting? NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte recently stated that we need a “shift to a wartime mindset.” In the background, a military-industrial complex (with hubris) is flexing its muscles.