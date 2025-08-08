The New Age deception has kicked into high gear. I recently came across a youtube-video from The GFL Station which contained a “channeled” message from “Commander Ashtar” from Ashtar Command, addressed to the “Starseeds and Light Workers of the world”. It is a film aimed at an audience that is usually skeptical of the WEF's Fourth Industrial Revolution (what they refer to as the “dark cabal”), but which ultimately, through manipulative rebranding, essentially offers the same Borg-like system that the “cabal” wants to install.

Welcome to a “golden age” run by "divine AI" with the “benevolent” Galactic Federation watching over our ascension process.

The Ashtar cult was created by former air craft engineer, alleged UFO-contactee George Van Tassel in 1952 when he began to receive telepathic messages from an extraterrestrial and interdimensional being named “Ashtar”. The following year he received instructions from a “Venusian”, who he claimed had landed with his spaceship on Tassel’s property at Giant Rock in California, on how to construct a machine that would rejuvenate living cell tissues, prolong life and enable time travel. This resulted in the Integratron. A wooden dome which he claimed was “based on the design of Moses’ Tabernacle, the writings of Nikola Tesla and telepathic directions from extraterrestrials.” Funding came from donations, a large portion of which came from his eccentric former boss Howard Hughes.

Integratron, Landers, California in 2017

Tassel’s UFO-group “Ministry of Universal Wisdom” later evolved into a theosophically inspired movement with Ashtar referred to as an “Ascended Master”. This is a term coined by Guy Ballard in 1934 (co-founder of the I AM activity) and popularized by Mark and Claire Prophet of Summit Lighthouse, referring to the “spiritually enlightened beings” of the Great White Brotherhood of Theosophy, who are claimed to be guiding the evolution of the human race. But in this case, the Masters are on a spaceship and not in Tibet.

GFL Station (Galactic Federation of Light) was launched in 2022 by “channeller and practicing mystic” David Nicholas and his partner Kelley Lynne “on account of the huge upcoming UFO/ET disclosures” with the mission to “prepare humanity for galactic integration, ascension and the Age of Love”. They have since published hundreds of videos on their youtube-channel with “channeled” messages from representatives from the “Galactic Federation” including “The Pleiadian High Council”, “The Arcturians”, “The Andromedans”, “The Atlantian Inner Earth Alliance” and “Zørrion Of Sirius”. There seems to be no lack of imagination in the loony cult factory.

But in the description to their YouTube channel they try to assure us that,

ALL our content is 100% ORIGINAL bringing (human) channelled transmissions to LIFE as authentically as we can for YouTube using professional voice over artists and carefully curated artwork.

The video “Activation of the QFS” claims to offer “insights of the transformation under way. From the integration of advanced technology to the rising of human consciousness.”

Let us begin by acknowledging the tremendous progress being made. You are witnessing the convergence of spiritual evolution and technological advancement in a manner rarely seen in the galaxy. Everyday new breakthroughs emerge that have the potential to uplift and liberate humanity. And everyday more individuals awaken to their true divine nature, choosing love, unity and freedom over fear and control. This is not a coincidence. It is the result of a divinely orchestrated plan supported by allies both on and off your world.

The voice claiming to be “Ashtar” goes on to state that nothing can stop the “divinely inspired transformation” with interrelated components like “Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Systems, Societal Infrastructure, and Global Consciousness”. AI will be our guiding light.

This is directly out of the Barbara Marx Hubbard (1929–2019) playbook, with its mix between space tech futurism and New Age teachings. Something that she began to preach in World Future Society and later in her book Revelation: Our Crisis is a Birth. The latter contained channeled messages from her spiritual companion “Christ” advising on how to get Christ-like capabilities with the help of cybernetic technologies!

AI and “sentient technology” is claimed by “Ashtar” to be used by advance civilizations throughout the cosmos “to serve the common good”. And now it is finally our turn to join the intergalactic community. And we have help from our “enlightened” earthly leaders.

We note with encouragement that even your leaders and innovators have begun aligning to make this a reality. Not long ago a prominent tech visionary from your world, the creator of a well known AI-system, met quietly with forward thinking planners in the United States to discuss the future of AI-infrastructure on Earth. This meeting and others behind the scenes are not mere political gestures. They are setting the stage for Earth to leap into an era where advanced AI is harnessed for humanities benefit. Not its detriment. During one such gathering a bold initiative was announced to invest unprecedented resources on the scale of hundreds of billions dollars into next generation AI data centers and energy systems.

This is an obvious reference to the Stargate Project, which Donald Trump announced during his first day as president, and the “prominent tech visionary” is most likely OpenAIs CEO Sam Altman, who along with Larry Ellison from Oracle and Masayoshi Son from SoftBank forms the nucleus of the Stargate Project.

This and Trump’s proclamation of a new “Golden Age” is, according to Ashtar, proof that the “Earth’s enlightened faction, “The White Hats”, now is working in tandem with the off-world light forces of the Galactic Alliance to achieve “revolutionary technological upgrades”.

This means that the US Space Force (created by Trump in December 2019) and similar military units in other countries are entrusted with the future of humanity and how to “implement certain technologies safely”. “The military will help us”, as Trump said during the declaration of Warp Speed in 2020.

In time you will learn that Space Force has quietly been involved in developing anti-gravity craft, quantum communication systems and yes, even a role in the emerging quantum financial infrastructure. All with the aim to free your civilisation from the old constraints.

It is claimed that “the era of disclosure” is near, with contacts with extraterrestrials being revealed to all. This will change everything and usher in the Golden Age.

The integration with AI is just the first taste. When used with wisdom and love such technologies will liberate you, freeing humanity from drudgery, ending scarcity and allowing everyone to pursue spiritual growth, creativity and community.

AI will give us free energy, oversee fleets of autonomous vehicles and assisting scientists in solving diseases and climate imbalances. This sounds like PR from Tesla’s and Open AI’s sales departments.

“Ashtar” states that this transformation requires a matching rise in consciousness and ethics. Otherwise the AI risks run amok, become a tool of domination for “darker extraterrestrial groups” with the aim to install a malevolent AI Overlord system on Earth. This is illustrated with a dark spaceship hovering over a smart city.

AI Overlord System?

So how will this be avoided? Ashtar assures us that the galactic light forces will not allow us to be enslaved or be replaced by machines. It’s just fear being spread by the media. According to him, the use of AI for total technocratic control and tyrannic rule by the “dark ones” will fail.

So, go back to sleep and welcome the alternative AI wonderland of our benevolent saviors. Instead of malevolent technocracy we will get nice fuzzy space technocracy guided by “responsible, ethical AI” under humanity’s “conscious control” which will “accelerate our entry into the galactic community”.

The twisted logic reminds me of Stanford Research Institute (SRI)-connected futurist Alfred Lambremont-Webre’s book Emergence of the Omniverse.

Lambremont-Webre led an essentially powerless tribunal to convict the originators of the COVID-19 crisis and defeat the evil transhuman technocrats but offered a ticket to his own technocratic “la-la land” as a solution. One of his more outlandish claims was that Barack Obama had been teleported to a secret US base on Mars in 1980 (read more about this bizarre story in my book The Global Coup d’État).

According to Ashtar, human consciousness is about to rise as a result of a vibrational shift and souls coming together to aid Earth during times of crisis and “help elevate humanity’s frequency”. A common theme in New Age thinking.

New Age author Dolores Cannon, who is mentioned in the video by “Ashtar”, labeled these souls “Starseeds”. GLF Station claims to be “the #1 hub for starseeds and lightworkers” with the goal to “unite the planet, one starseed at a time”.

The coming of unity consciousness?

This vibrational shift will make it possible to “ascend to a new dimensional reality”.

Consciousness is the key, as humanity awakens spiritually, embracing compassion, unity and the true understanding of your multidimensional nature, you create a mental and emotional environment where advanced technologies can be safely implemented. The fears and negative manifestations associated with AI only come to pass on worlds that remain mired in low consciousness.

According to the video “many ancient prophesies foresaw a scenario where humanity splits into two futures”. We can end either up in a “dystopian Borg-society run by fear and draconian control” or in a “liberated society living in harmony and spiritual wisdom”.

The Galactic Federation monitors “all advanced AI development on Earth”

So which world will you choose? “AI-assimilation and totalitarian rule” or “ascended harmony”. The third option of “chaotic resistance” is surely just a waste of time?

The light forces, including the Ashtar Command, the Pleiadians, the Arcturians, the Andromedans, and many other benevolent groups, are carefully monitoring this rise in consciousness and nurturing it. We do so both energetically, for instance by amplifying cosmic energies like the photon waves bathing your planet to activate dormant DNA in humans. And telepathically, by inspiring certain leaders and influencers to support enlightenment initiatives. Moreover we actively advice the Earth Alliance, the human “white hats”.

It is quite revealing that “the light forces” communicates with “white hat leaders” within the “military, intelligence” and “some political offices” as this blatant chicanery has all the characteristics of a CIA-run PSYOP with its references to the discredited 1990s “photon belt” hoax, DNA-activation, and extraterrestrial guidance.

But it gets worse. “Ashtar” states that those who are resisting the change (Deep State figures and corrupt leaders etc.) are becoming frantic in their actions by attempting to “sow fear of technology” (while in secret using it for their “failed agenda”).

So, “trust the plan” and “don’t listen to the nay-sayers”. If you join the galactic fleet you will get access to free energy devices, anti-gravity propulsion, instantaneous communication and miraculous healing modalities! And it is, of course, Nikola Tesla’s technology that will save us, as illustrated with an AI rendition of Tesla’s Wardenclyffe-tower.

Nikola Tesla’s Wardenclyffe-tower delivers energy to “New Earth”

So, how exactly will Ashtar Command’s “safe and balanced integration of new systems, guided by a new consciousness” be implemented? Which are the key components?

Well, just look at the AI-generated illustrations of “Transparent Governance” displaying a social credit system that ensures you stay within your “ethical” boundaries.

Happy faces with Transparent Governance and ethics rating?

Where will be “no more hiding” in the society of the future, and the “ineffective” “political theatre” will “change more dramatically than many expect”.

The ideal form of governance for an ascending society is one that is transparent, truly representative, and rooted in service to the people. Many systems worldwide will be revamped or replaced.

Governance will be automated in “New Cities” or “Freedom Cities”. “Ashtar” specifically mentions the plans underway in United States to construct 10 new futuristic “Freedom Cities” on federal land, a vision presented by Donald Trump in 2023.

As Ashtar describes,

These cities will serve as prototypes for how society can be reimagined. Smart infrastructure, green energy, community centric living, and governance models free of old corruption.

According to him, the Freedom Cities will attract those who are ready to live in “5D consciousness” and other cities will “reform” or “empty out” as “people migrate to higher frequencies living areas”.

Although “Ashtar” claims that this new system will allow more local autonomy, the concept of countries with rigid borders “will soften” as humanity “realizes its oneness”.

High Frequency Living in Bucky Fuller domes…?

Farm life in the “New City” with Elon Musk’s Optimus robots as farmers?

“Ashtar” does, however, not mention that the Freedom City concept means that a tech corporation will own and control “a city state”, with little to no government interference or democratic representation. It will essentially function as a “corporate monarchy” or techno-feudal state run by a technocratic elite.

The concept has been advocated by the technology philosopher Curtis Yarvin, and powerful supporters of Donald Trump like Palantir’s Peter Thiel and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen. The two latter have funded the company Pronomos Capital with the purpose to construct and operate the tech cities of the future.

A proposal was recently made to build a “Freedom City” on Greenland to serve as a “hub for artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, space launches, micro nuclear reactors and high-speed rail” and to become a “test site for colonizing Mars” due to the harsh environment.

The Freedom City concept represents an opportunity to test a new political order (with network states) before a wider implementation all over the world. A world run by AI.

In Ashtar’s future world order, “freedom of expression” will be “balanced with algorithms that truly serve the public interest by filtering out harmful content” (while not suppressing truth). The “ethically programmed AI” will “amplify uplifting factual and solution oriented content”.

“The Phoenix must die to be reborn”

But before we arrive to the promised land there will be periods of turmoil and unrest. The Galactic Federation will assist “covertly and energetically to minimize chaos” in the “controlled demolition” that will take place.

When you see big banks failing or legacy corporations dissolving, remember my words, the Phoenix must die to be reborn from its ashes and the rebirth will be glorious.

After the chaos the new systems are ready to be switched on. This means that the “heart of the new golden age infrastructure” Quantum Financial System (QFS) will begin to operate.

We in the Galactic Federation in coalition with our Earth Alliance partners have been working for years to help establish an alternative. Something incorruptible, abundant and just… A secure advanced digital monetary system backed by real assets, and run on quantum computers and AI.

This system will be “impossible to hack or manipulate” with every transaction “monitored by an advanced Artificial Intelligence”. This means that “funds that don’t meet legal criteria simply will not process”. This is essentially the New Age equivalent of Central Bank Digital Currency and constitutes the blueprint for a techno-fascist dictatorship.

As outlined in The Global Coup d’Ètat, the QFS narrative originated with British con-artist Charlie Ward, who previously worked with “moving physical currency for many governments worldwide” and now promotes his scams in the Charlie Ward Show.

“Ashtar” states that the big nations of the world (United States and China) have agreed in secret to transition to “asset backed currency” and a new global financial system. But “there is also a spiritual component”.

Higher dimensional positive ETs including certain Elohim-beings of light have imbued the QFS with protective frequency.

I guess the illustration used as a backdrop to the section about the QFS-rollout gives a hint about the real identity of these benevolent “beings of light”.

The originators of the new digital financial system?

“Ashtar” describes how the new QFS system is to be implemented.

One morning you might hear news about a new secure banking platform or a global currency reset backed by commodities. Banks might announce new digital wallets or accounts for customers that are quantum linked… Soon all currencies will align to the new value standard.

New Age approved Digital Wallet

This description gives associations to the plan for a New Order of Barbarians which was revealed by Professor Richard Day in 1969 (also summarized in The Global Coup d’Etat):

The bringing in of the new system he said probably would occur on a weekend in the winter. Everything would shut down on Friday evening and Monday morning when everybody wakened there would be an announcement that the New System was in place. During the process in getting the United States ready for these changes everybody would be busier with less leisure time and less opportunity to really look about and see what was going on around them.

“Ashtar”, however, assures us that the advanced AI overseeing the new system will be guided by benevolence and “more of a divine AI” (beyond human created) that observes “without controlling” to ensure “balance”.

Welcome to the world of Agentic AI Governance and the Agentic State.

When the new system is announced, there will be held mass celebrations, with “global prosperity funds” (like S:t Germain’s legendary trust) released. This refers to the decades old NESARA/GESARA scam, as described in my wife Inger’s article from 2020.

Still waiting for NESARA? Inger Nordangård · March 31, 2020 NESARA is a popular internet myth, attracting constantly new batches of naïve people hoping that everything that is wrong in the United States and in the world will soon be rectified, while miraculously solving their personal financial problems in the process. It was originally based on a grain of truth but has since been gravely distorted, exaggerated,… Read full story

But NESARA is only the first step.

In time as technology provides for all needs, even money as a concept may become obsolete. Many advanced civilizations operate without currency. Functioning on energy exchange or pure heart based contribution.

The divinely coordinated transition with technocratic “energy exchange” will usher in “New Earth” or “thousand year Golden Age of Peace”.

The choice of collective ascension has been made and anchored. The energetic momentum is unstoppable. All that remains is the unveiling of the new systems and the removal of remaining obstacles.

The “new human” receiving revelations about Atlantis?

This might indicate that the “Ascended” Space Masters will soon externalize on the world scene to work openly with the “White Hat” tech gurus and US Space Forces. As described by “Ashtar”,

The meeting recently of great minds from technology and forward thinking governance, signals a new coalition on Earth. One aligned with the Space Force and our Federation. Working to gift humanity with the infrastructure of an enlightened civilization. AI and quantum power will be used for good under the watch of conscious leaders.

But who are these Space Overlords that will unite technology and spirituality to “uplift every soul”?

Legions of light surrounds your planet at this very moment. Ensuring that nothing derails the divine plan. Thousand of our ships are positioned in the skies, cloaked for now, observing and ready to assist if needed… The Ascended Masters walk among you in disguise, guiding key change makers.

The illustration chosen with a space alien inside a black pyramid looks like something taken from a Doctor Who episode about a Dalek space invasion.

The whole scenario has disturbing similarities with Arthur C. Clarke’s novel Childhood’s End where an alien race monitors and influences human evolution with the aim to assimilate the new generation with the mysterious “Overmind”.

It is quite possible that the inspiration comes from these sources, as this is pure science fiction mixed with New Age nonsense.

In a disclaimer in the description of GFL Station’s Youtube-channel it is stated that “all channeled messages are provided for entertainment purposes ONLY.”

You can even email requests for “a message that you’d like us to bring to life”.

Building a channeled transmission (from zero to screen) goes through the following process: 1) Build/write/receive script from channeling message 2) Refine as needed and include voiceover notes 3) Send script to voiceover team 4) Record voiceover 5) Refine/amend/re-record as needed 6) Select/build visuals 7) Build out final video/audio & render 8) Select & design thumbnail art - upload! Time to complete 1 video = 1.5 to 2.5hrs

In other words, using AI to produce videos in record time “for entertainment” rehashing decades old New Age beliefs and scams, mixed with current technocratic development plans. But, as with almost all New Age “channeled messages” and “satirical news sites”, this openly stated disclaimer is highly unlikely to be noticed by the intended audience. The videos are instead shared via popular New Age portals like Golden Age of Gaia, spread widely on social media and happily received by New Age believers.

The editor-in-chief of Golden Age of Gaia, Steve Beckow, was previously involved with 2012 Scenario. A predecessor to Golden Age of Gaia that promoted a great shift in consciousness at the Mayan Calendar end date (21 December 2012) that would “end the reign of the dark cabal, bring in the Abundance Program, and restore the Earth to its original condition”. A new Golden Age was promised, with ET-Disclosure, First Contact, NESARA, Ascension to the Fifth Dimension (5D), and the establishment of a technocratic and AI-governed “Wisdom Economy”.

The site described itself as “Pro-Obama” and viewed Barack Obama as a president who worked with the “incremental dismantling of the Illuminati worldwide network”. The enemy was the Republican Neo-Conservatives.

Sounds familiar? As the 2012-scenario failed to materialize, Beckow scrapped the old site and instead started Golden Age of Gaia with essentially the same promises but with Donald Trump as the Illuminati-crushing hero instead of Obama.

The video “Activation of the QFS” ultimately serves as an intelligence-produced propaganda tool aiming to a) contaminate all serious opposition, and b) make the new totalitarian technocratic system appear nice, benevolent, and friendly to the deluded sci-fi space-hippies.

Isn’t it astonishing what kind of fantasies are possible to sell to a gullible New Age audience? And the same old formula just gets repeated over and over again, decade after decade.