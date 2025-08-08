The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
One lone voice's avatar
One lone voice
1d

I'm from the future and am here to help.....😂🤣😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
babbazee's avatar
babbazee
1d

Resist robot assisted retardation today!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jacob Nordangård
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture