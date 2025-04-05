A week ago I participated in Brownstone Institutes spring retreat in Spain. I gave a 15 minute talk about the events now unfolding. Afterwards, fellow participant Ivor Cummins made a short interview with me.

This is the manuscript to my talk:

We are witnessing a monumental shift in world affairs. The second phase of what I label a technocratic coup has now been initiated. This is a revolution that is set to change everything in our global society. With a geopolitical map quickly being redrawn and the migration of humanity into the cybernetic digital machine.

The first phase of this Grand Transformation was rolled out during the COVID-19 “pandemic” and the joint declaration of “the Great Reset” by Klaus Schwab and Antonio Guterres from the newly formed global public-private partnership consisting of World Economic Forum and the United Nations.

The event kick-started a political process in the UN called Our Common Agenda that led up to the adoption of the Pact for the Future in September 2024. This largely overlooked document was written as a roadmap for navigating the troubled times we now find ourselves in.

A blueprint written by and for the modern day alchemists. Futurists intoxicated with delusions of grandeur, with the aim of realizing the promises of the Forth Industrial Revolution and a new technocratic global order based on scientific management and efficiency.

The end goal is to upgrade the United Nations into a future oriented organization that uses strategic foresight and behavioral design with the grandiose objective of steering the earth and achieving a balanced system. A “World Brain” or a “digital crystal ball” run by Artificial Intelligence and governed by a small elect elite with “the ability to predict what will happen or what is needed in the future”.

The centerpiece is a new financial system with a world currency replacing the US dollar. This means an all-seeing eye with the ability to track the action of every man, woman and child. The intent is “to bring down human carbon emissions and keep the population in balance with the resources of the world.”

Crisis and conflict is a needed ingredient in the kool-aid which is being offered. Crisis equals opportunity for profit and for a change of the political garment. But the dialectic game set up with its two competing forces ultimately leads us into the same techno-authoritarian regiment. The cabal is to be defeated by the cabalists.

The development echoes the setup of the Bretton Woods system and United Nations during the hardships of the Second World War.

The game has changed like nothing before. Politics has turned into entertainment with scripts taken from the realm of science fiction as well as the Bible.

With a story that could be taken from the Book of Revelation, the invincible Don has reclaimed the throne. Donald Trump is The Great Disruptor and serves as the wrecking-ball needed to break down the old order and make America (maybe) not so great again.

On his first day he ordered US to leave WHO, halting all climate commitments and ban development of CBDC. Ripping apart unpopular policies of the left gives support from the fan base and shows commitment to his election promises.

But remember. In his first round he delivered the vaccines at “warp speed” with the military pulling the strings. Working in tandem with Bill Gates to evoke the bio-technological illusion, and with Big Tech securing the borders from illegal aliens and “communicable diseases” with high-tech solutions.

The same logic applies today. The Trump administration has skillfully rebranded the tools for technological control. His ascendancy to power marks the second phase of the technocratic coup.

Peter Thiel

Behind Trump we find die-hard technocrats from the PayPal mafia. Peter Thiel empowers Israeli intelligence and CIA with surveillance gadgets named after the dark crystal ball Palantir from Lord of the Rings, while he sits in the steering committee of the mighty Bilderberg group together with all Trump’s alleged globalist enemies. Thiel was himself named a WEF Young Global Leader in 2007.

In 2007 WEF launched the Young Global Leader “Project 2030” with the mission to “formulate a positive vision for the world in 2030 and put forward concrete strategies and workstreams to translate their vision into action.” The young global leaders were labeled as a “powerful international force for the global common good”. Nine years later, the UN Agenda 2030 was adopted.

The self-named “Dark Gothic Maga” Elon Musk flew in like Iron Man to deliver efficiency and exterminate the woke mind virus. With a maternal grandfather leading the Technocratic movement in Canada, Musk has an important role to play. And guess what? Musk was selected as a Young Global Leader in 2008. The same year he became chairman of Tesla.

Musks Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with its mission “to modernizing Federal technology and software to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity” is set to replace humans with a “rule by algorithm”, and forms the basis for the digital automated government so eagerly awaited by the trustees of the WEF.

DOGE is also the name of the historical ruler of Venice. That is the oligarchy known as the Black Nobility. The origins of the financial hydra dominating human economic affairs for hundreds of years. You could argue that it is the real force behind WEF “working for our common good”.

The self proclaimed Techno King Musk is the builder of the Satellite Temple Starlink that acts like a watcher from the sky. His Optimus robot will babysit your child while his Neuralink is intended to make it possible to interact directly with the global cybernetic mind.

Musk intends to explore space and wants to build a technocratic colony for one million people on Mars. His ideas clearly echoes the world view from science fiction writers like H.G. Wells, Isaac Asimov and Arthur C. Clarke. It is clear that the futurists have manned Spaceship Earth with a mission to conquer the galaxy.

The day after Trump’s inauguration another machine of wonder was unveiled. The grandiose Stargate Project, with funders and partners like Oracle, Open AI and Microsoft. This has literally opened a portal to the unknown with the promise to cure all diseases and bring about Artificial General Intelligence followed by the Artificial Super Intelligence. Also known as the Technological Singularity.

Stargate forms the basis for the “digital world brain” or “Singleton” that intended to “elevate humanity”. In the words of the Swedish transhumant philosopher Nick Boström:

Once formed, a future singleton might be perpetually stable. This could happen if surveillance, mind control, and other security technologies develop in such a way as to enable a singleton to effectively prevent the emergence of internal challenges.

As Oracle CEO Larry Ellison said a couple of months ago:

Citizens will be on their best behavior because we are constantly recording and reporting everything that is going on.

It is obvious that the Trump team is not in opposition to the technocratic machine, as they are implementing World Economic Forum’s Fourth Industrial Revolution at rocket speed. As Klaus Schwab said in January to President Trump: “What great honor to welcome you back at the Davos Community.”

But the digital transformation needs power and resources to succeed. The war machine keeps running to fulfill the near unlimited needs. Energy emergency has been declared by Trump in order to “drill, baby, drill”. This means: Bye bye to environmental protection.

Ukraine is a mineral deposit that is about to be looted by the global racketeers. Next stop is Greenland which holds some of the largest deposits of rare earth elements (REE) on Earth. Ironically, these are metals used in products claimed to save the earth from environmental destruction, like batteries, wind turbines and other green smart devices.

But war also serves as the perfect backdrop for global change. The problems arising from the geopolitical turmoil that is paralyzing the world will ultimately trigger the establishment of emergency powers. According to Antonio Guterres, we have entered “an era of chaos.”

In United Nations Our Common Agenda it was proposed that an emergency platform be established in the event of a complex global shock. They even listed seven global crises that would automatically trigger an international coordinated response: major climatic event, future pandemic risks, event involving biological agents, disruption to global flows of goods or people, cyberattacks, major event in outer space, and an unforeseen black swan event.

As Nick Boström argues:

A catastrophic event that highlighted the dangers of failure to solve global coordination problems could accelerate the development of a Singleton.

President Trump is clearly the major source of chaos in an agenda of biblical proportions and religious symbolism. We have entered what I have labeled “Trumpmageddon”.

Trump has been hailed as an heir to the king Cyrus II with coins minted depicting him as the rebuilder of the Third Temple of Jerusalem and one of the Champions of the Sons of Light against the Sons of Darkness together with Benjamin Netanyahu.

After the assassination attempt another coin was minted in Israel with a wounded Trump “saved by the grace of God”. The protector of Israel. Recently the two champions said they intended to “open the gates of Hell…”

The world has been set on fire and we will, without a doubt, experience more trouble in the years ahead. But it all leads to the digital global order outlined in the previously mentioned Pact for the Future.

If everything goes according to plan. Out of the ashes will rise a new multipolar world system with regional blocs (or technates) and a network of smart cities connected to Earth Operations Centers and Futures Labs with United Nations in its center. Everything run by AI systems overseen and controlled by the techno kings

The European Union is currently being repurposed with a historical upgrade of the defenses. African Union is established and other regions will follow. Trumps rhetoric with Canada becoming the 51st US state and a takeover of Greenland could be a precursor to the setup of a North American Union. It might be a solution with a higher success rate among the Canadians and Mexicans than a direct takeover by US as proposed by Trump. And as “a coincidence”: this idea was proposed already in the 1930s by the Technocracy Movement as the “Technate of America”.

But I do not believe that this “Tower of Babel” will succeed in the long run. It is hubris. This system will require huge amount of energy and resources in order to be maintained. The scale is way too large to function efficiently. Empires always fail in the end. This will be no exception.

