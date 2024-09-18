On Sunday, the Pact for the Future will be signed by world leaders at the Summit of the Future in New York. The pact aims to “upgrade the multilateral system” (i.e. the UN system) and make it more adapted to “future challenges” (i.e. give it more power) with the help of technology and AI systems (which will give it “foresight capabilities”).

Despite the world-changing significance of this historic Summit, reporting on the Pact has been non-existent in Swedish media. In our leading daily papers such as Dagens Nyheter and Svenska Dagbladet—not a word. Nor from our public broadcasting company SVT.

(The same silence surrounded the adoption of Agenda 2030 at the UN Summit in September 2015—until after the fact, when there has been no escape from the Sustainable Development Goal propaganda. The historic signing of the strategic partnership between the UN and the World Economic Forum in June 2019 also managed to slip completely under the radar.)

What about in the political arena?

The only reference that can be found on the Swedish parliament’s website is a meeting of the European Union Committee (EU-nämnden) where State Secretary Diana Janse informed the members that the preparations for the Summit of the Future would be discussed by the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borell, during a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on 7 May.

At this meeting, the Swedish government was expected to give an account of its priorities. The Swedish representative was the Swedish diplomat Mikaela Kumlin Granit, head of Sweden's EU representation in Brussels since 2023.

In other words, foreign affairs are not dealt with by any of our ministers, but by the diplomatic corps.

We can therefore assume that there are probably very few of our elected politicians who have any knowledge of the Pact.

Even on the government's website, there is a surprising lack of information about the Pact and the Summit. This, despite the fact that Sweden (together with Zambia) has had the main responsibility for negotiating the text of the annex Global Digital Compact. Sweden's task has been led by UN diplomat Anna Karin Eneström.

A few days ago, our Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson gave a short speech during the UN Summit of the Future Global Call where he read from the teleprompter that:

The Pact for the Future represents our joint commitment to ensuring an inclusive, equitable, and effective multilateral system that is fit for purpose and for the future.

The speech contained all the standard platitudes and buzzwords repeated by the puppets acting as our “leaders”. According to Kristersson’s speechwriter, the pact should “promote an inclusive, sustainable, fair and secure digital future for everyone” with the aim of protecting us from climate disasters and achieving the sustainability goals.

Ironically, Kristersson also mentioned that democracy is in decline across the world, but probably does not reflect on the fact that he himself is a representative of the undemocratic world order that will be cemented by the signing of the Pact. This is also illustrated by him addressing his speech to “excellences and colleagues” and not to the people he has been chosen to represent. The speech has not been published in any of the government’s official channels and there is no information about whether Kristersson will participate at the Summit in New York this weekend.

As the leader of the (formerly conservative) Moderate Party, Kristersson was invited to the Bilderberg meeting in 2019, while his predecessor as prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, participated in the meeting in Portugal in 2023 (together with, among others, the previously mentioned Josep Borell). It is these interests that our leaders ultimately serve. They are the actual originators of the Pact.

The Swedish electorate has not been asked what they think about this Pact but has been kept completely in the dark. This, in an era where information can be spread at lightning speed across the world. Instead, we are flooded with nonsense and scaremongering while slowly being transformed into controllable units under the watchful eye of the digital world brain.

And now a question for my readers. How is the situation in your country? Has there been any media coverage and/or political debates about the Pact? Please share your information in the comment section.

