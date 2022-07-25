The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

Home
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

Subscribe to The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

Jacob Nordangård, PhD – Geopolitics, Science & Technology, Politics behind the scenes

People

Jacob Nordangård

@drjacobnordangard
Swedish researcher, author, lecturer, and musician. Ph.D. in Technology and Social Change at Linköping University. Master of Social Science in Geography, and Master of Social Science in Culture and Media Production.

Inger Nordangård

@ingernordangard
Inger Nordangård, colour consultant from Stockholm, Sweden. Spouse of author Jacob Nordangård.
© 2024 Jacob Nordangård
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture