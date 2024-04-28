The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD
Greedy opportunists takes control of 'our climate future' with wind turbines running on oil
The art of profiting from the "climate crisis" with Qatari oil money, while appearing to be benevolent planetary stewards
Apr 28
•
Jacob Nordangård
45
Leader's Pact for the Future: A Global Coup d'Ètat
My lecture from Stavoren in the Netherlands, April 13th 2024
Apr 21
•
Jacob Nordangård
21
"Maybe the best solution to climate change would be a nuclear winter for a few years."
Shocking statement from top United Nations advisor.
Apr 20
•
Jacob Nordangård
39
Jacob Nordangård on the origins of carbon dioxide hysteria
| Tom Nelson Pod #205
Apr 3
•
Jacob Nordangård
25
Rockefeller: Controlling the game
Why have the founders of Exxon influenced climate research since the 1950s and helped shape climate policy since the 1980s?
Apr 2
•
Jacob Nordangård
43
March 2024
Pre-order my upcoming book "The Global Coup d’État"
In The Global Coup d’Ètat, author and researcher Jacob Nordangård shares the history, describes the process, reveals the methods, and identifies the…
Mar 28
•
Jacob Nordangård
27
Climate the Movie
Excellent new documentary about the absurdity behind climate alarmism
Mar 21
•
Jacob Nordangård
34
Rockefeller: Controlling the game – "Exposes the inner workings of the Rockefeller family..."
Preorder the new Skyhorse-edition. Will be published on April 2nd.
Mar 7
•
Jacob Nordangård
28
A devastating defeat in Poltava, treacherous 18th century diplomacy, and a smelly Poo(tin) attack on the Swedish embassy
The historical roots of Sweden's membership in NATO and its future implications
Mar 2
•
Jacob Nordangård
32
February 2024
Please help me finance an important project
A book about the religion of technology and its destructive consequences
Feb 22
•
Jacob Nordangård
11
Chairman Schwab now wants a "Humanocracy" instead of a Technocracy
Guess what he offers instead?
Feb 14
•
Jacob Nordangård
29
G20 and its place in the New Global Order
Unveiling the links between G20, UN, WEF and the financial institutions
Feb 10
•
Jacob Nordangård
17
