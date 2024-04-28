The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

Greedy opportunists takes control of 'our climate future' with wind turbines running on oil
The art of profiting from the "climate crisis" with Qatari oil money, while appearing to be benevolent planetary stewards
  
Jacob Nordangård
6
Leader's Pact for the Future: A Global Coup d'Ètat
My lecture from Stavoren in the Netherlands, April 13th 2024
  
Jacob Nordangård
5
"Maybe the best solution to climate change would be a nuclear winter for a few years."
Shocking statement from top United Nations advisor.
  
Jacob Nordangård
5
Jacob Nordangård on the origins of carbon dioxide hysteria
| Tom Nelson Pod #205
  
Jacob Nordangård
10
Rockefeller: Controlling the game
Why have the founders of Exxon influenced climate research since the 1950s and helped shape climate policy since the 1980s?
  
Jacob Nordangård
5

March 2024

Pre-order my upcoming book "The Global Coup d’État"
In The Global Coup d’Ètat, author and researcher Jacob Nordangård shares the history, describes the process, reveals the methods, and identifies the…
  
Jacob Nordangård
10
Climate the Movie
Excellent new documentary about the absurdity behind climate alarmism
  
Jacob Nordangård
14
Rockefeller: Controlling the game – "Exposes the inner workings of the Rockefeller family..."
Preorder the new Skyhorse-edition. Will be published on April 2nd.
  
Jacob Nordangård
4
A devastating defeat in Poltava, treacherous 18th century diplomacy, and a smelly Poo(tin) attack on the Swedish embassy
The historical roots of Sweden's membership in NATO and its future implications
  
Jacob Nordangård
6

February 2024

Please help me finance an important project
A book about the religion of technology and its destructive consequences
  
Jacob Nordangård
1
Chairman Schwab now wants a "Humanocracy" instead of a Technocracy
Guess what he offers instead?
  
Jacob Nordangård
19
G20 and its place in the New Global Order
Unveiling the links between G20, UN, WEF and the financial institutions
  
Jacob Nordangård
