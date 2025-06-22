At the recent Bilderberg meeting in Stockholm, the war profiteers gathered in their masses (just like witches at black masses) to invoke their AI-powered war machine. The trigger went off at Friday the 13th with Israel’s “surprise attack” on Iran to the delight of the plotters from the inner circle. Their skillfully coordinated plan would now quickly come into motion.

Hosting the event was the Swedish Wallenberg family. Represented in the Bilderberg steering committee by the banker Marcus Wallenberg, and the Trilateral Commission by Jacob Wallenberg.

The profits of their family business are soaring with help of the aerospace and defense company SAAB, which is developing “new technology to meet customers’ changing needs”, and the telecommunications company Ericsson, which is “transforming the future of Defense digitalization”.

Their political puppets faithfully carry out their orders. Both Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and opposition leader and former Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson participated in the meeting, illustrating the corruption and revolving doors between financial elites and (s)elected politicians.

Another important player was German born venture capitalist, and Trump puppeteer Peter Thiel and his loyal team of AI-entrepreneurs. In 2007, as a recently selected WEF Young Global Leader, Thiel attended his first Bilderberg meeting. A year later he started to fund the activities of the American Friends of Bilderberg Inc. (together with “elders” like David Rockefeller, Henry Kissinger, and the current Bilderberg chair Marie-Josée Kravis) and since 2012 he has served as a director in Bilderbergs “inner sanctum” with a capacity to choose guests and set the agenda.

The inner core of the American Friends of Bilderberg Inc. has since come to be largely dominated by Big Tech moguls such as Palantir’s CEO Alex Karp, Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella and the former CEO of Google, Eric Schmidt. Important actors in the construction of the World Brain/AI Godhood.

It also reflects a shift of power from the old guard to the “Techno Kings”. In 2021 the three Bilderbergers Schmidt, Kissinger and Craig Mundie (Microsoft's former Chief Research and Strategy Officer) co-authored The Age of AI: And Our Human Future. It was Kissinger’s last book before he passed away in November 2023.

Present at the conference were also other promoters of cybernetic command and control centers like Patrice Caine from French aerospace and defense corporation Thales, Arthur Mensch from French artificial intelligence startup Mistral AI, and Demis Hassabis from Google Deep Mind.

And now they are about to upscale the war. Among the invited guests were NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, his assistant Geoffrey van Leeuwen and the two US Army commanders admiral Samuel Paparo and general Christopher Donahue. Some of the subjects discussed at the Bilderberg meeting in Stockholm were:

Authoritarian Axis

Defence Innovation and Resilience

AI, Deterrence and National Security

Proliferation

Geopolitics of Energy and Critical Minerals

Depopulation and Migration

This means WAR! Can we assume that the reference to “depopulation” concerns an ethnic cleansing of Gaza and maybe the West Bank, or does it indicate a major devastating event in the near future? It certainly fuels speculations.

The defense industry is about to secure lucrative contracts anyway. After the meeting the approximately 150 attendees celebrated their successful gathering at the Wallenberg villa “Täcka Udden”, a short boat ride from Grand Hotel. Oscar Stenström, the former secretary of state who negotiated Sweden’s entry into NATO and now is employed by the Wallenberg sphere (!), was in charge of the arrangements.

NATO-negotiator Oscar Stenström with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in the background

Only a few days later, the Swedish government presented a defense agreement, supported by all parties in parliament, that will add 300 billion kronor to the budget of the Swedish Armed Forces (by lending money and increasing the national debt by 3%).

This will ensure that Sweden meets NATO’s new spending target, which was demanded in January by Donald “The man who can’t be bought” Trump.

According to the Minister for Finance Elisabeth Svantesson, “it's about our children and grandchildren not having to learn to speak Russian”. I guess the banking elite and the arms manufacturers are very satisfied with the outcome.

G7 in Kananaskis

Only two days after the Bilderberg meeting, the G7 leaders gathered in Canada with superbanker and former WEF-trustee Mark Carney as host. He attended the Bilderberg-meetings in 2011, 2012, and 2019, and was the president of Chatham House before being (s)elected as Canadian prime minister in March 2025.

His Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, Chrystia Freeland, and Minister of Finance, François-Philippe Champagne, participated in Stockholm. Both are alumni of World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders program.

The G7 leaders failed to produce a common communique due to Trump’s ongoing trade war against his allies, but made joint statements in areas like:

The AI arms race is on. The coming AI World Brain is hungry for energy and critical minerals in order to efficiently manage our future.

The leaders also affirmed Israel’s right to “defend itself”, and that Iran “can never have a nuclear weapon”. Donald Trump left the meeting after only one day, because of the development in the Middle East, to prepare for what was to come.

And last night, June 22nd, US dropped three big buster bombs on three nuclear sites in Iran! As the “greatest friend Israel has ever had”, Trump showed his loyalty.

UN Secretary General António Guterres said in his statement that it is a “growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world.” The Age of Chaos has begun.

What countermeasures will the Iranian mullahs take? Maybe some of the Complex Global Shocks outlined by the United Nations? Disruption to oil supply are highly likely. And who will come to their aid? The “Authoritarian Axis” discussed by the Bilderbergers?

And how will the US entry into the war affect the NATO Summit on Tuesday? As described on their webpage, “NATO Allies will take decisions in The Hague, the Netherlands, to make NATO a stronger, fairer and more lethal Alliance”.

An escalating war in the Middle East is now on top of the agenda. A war to be fought with drones, robots, and the latest AI-powered machinery. Delivered by Karp and Thiel’s Palantir.

The former NATO Secretary General Lord Robertson stated at Chatham House’s London Conference a couple of days ago, that Trump’s decisions “will shift the places on the chess board quite dramatically”. According the former MI6 chief Sir John Sawers, a regime change would “create total chaos inside Iran”.

And in the background, Iran’s Crown Prince Reza Pavlavi is preparing to restore the monarchy and ascend to the throne as soon as the mullahs have been chased out of Iran. Can we assume that, while renewing the Iranian friendship with Israel, he also gives his blessing to a rebuilding of the temple of Jerusalem? Like a modern day King Cyrus the Great.

The scenarios I’ve traced and described in Temple of Solomon just took a giant step closer to becoming reality.

