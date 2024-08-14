According to the latest membership list (published June 17, 2024) of the Trilateral Commission, one of its new members is former Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. She now openly shows who she really works for.

But the step is not that far. She has previously been involved with both the World Economic Forum and the IMF. In 2022, she received the Atlantic Council’s Global Citizen Award for Sweden’s historic decision to join NATO. She had thus shown her loyalty to the global oligarchy.

Magdalena is an ideal choice, set up to do the bidding of the trilaterals if the Social Democrat party resumes power after the next election.

She joins Swedish trilaterals Carl Bildt (Deputy European Chair and former Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the “conservative” Moderate Party) and the banker and industrialist Jacob Wallenberg (chairman of Investor AB) who also happen to be members of the Atlantic Council's International Advisory Board.

The Trilateral Commission was founded in 1973 by David Rockefeller (Chase Manhattan Bank) and Columbia University professor Zbigniew Brzezinski with the aim of discussing and proposing solutions to the world's problems (coincidentally, just before the West was paralyzed by the oil embargo that the Arab states, on behalf of fellow Trilateralist Henry Kissinger, with the Yom-Kippur War as the triggering event).

The members, from the three regions of North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, are made up of senior decision makers, business leaders, and representatives of the media and academia. According to Brzezinski, these are selected on the basis of the influence they are deemed to be able to exert on the politics of their home countries.

Today, names such as Larry Fink (BlackRock, World Economic Forum), David Rubenstein (Council on Foreign Relations, World Economic Forum), Jean-Claude Trichet (former head of the European Central Bank), and Rajiv Shah (Rockefeller Foundation and Young Global Leader alum) are included.

The Swedish Wallenberg financial dynasty was approached in a fundraising effort for the Trilateral Commission in the early 1970s, but has had no known influence before Peter Wallenberg Sr. (1926–2015) was invited to become a member in the early 1990s.

The family is known to have a great deal of influence behind the scenes in Sweden and are old business associates and friends with the Rockefeller family. They control companies like ABB, Ericsson, Electrolux, and SAAB, as well as the SEB banking group.

Jacob Wallenberg’s cousin Marcus is a current member of the steering committee of the Bilderberg Group and preceded Jacob as a member of the Trilateral Commission.

Represented since the nineties by a family member and a close associate from their banking dynasty, they have much to gain from the actions and goals of the trilaterals.

Since its inception, the Commission has worked persistently to implement the shift to a "new international economic order". The global technocratic system that the ideologue Brzezinski called "The Technetronic Society" and described in his 1970 book Between Two Ages: America's Role in the Technetronic Era:

The technotronic era involves the gradual appearance of a more controlled society. Such a society would be dominated by an elite, unrestrained by traditional values. Soon it will be possible to assert almost continuous surveillance over every citizen and maintain up-to-date complete files containing even the most personal information about the citizen. These files will be subject to instantaneous retrieval by the authorities.

As Patrick Wood has shown in his excellent books, this technocratic system is synonymous with the sustainability agenda—Agenda 21/Agenda 2030. TriCom's members have had an extremely large influence by anchoring the climate threat as humanity’s greatest problem, "sustainable development" as a way to deal with the world's challenges, and the ongoing work to reform and upgrade the UN system through the "Pact of the Future".

The Wallenbergs have invested heavily in technologies that will “solve the problems, and run this future technetronic society, like telecommunications (Ericsson), data-driven life sciences (Karolinska), and artificial intelligence (Wallenberg AI, Autonomous Systems and Software Program). But they also profit from war and are a major beneficiary of the Swedish NATO-membership (through the defence company SAAB). Their selection of leaders, like Magdalena Andersson, ensures their success. The trilateral “crisis management” philosophies of Brzezinski fits them like a glove.

Other Swedes who are currently members of the commission are the Wallenberg advisor and diplomat Magnus Schöldtz, former EU commissioner Cecilia Malmström, the newly appointed head of liberal think tank Timbro and the journalist P.M. Nilsson and digitization expert, previous David Rockefeller fellow, Claudia Olsson.

During their European meeting in Stockholm 2019, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden also participated as a guest.

It is safe to say that Sweden is a vassal state under the control of the Trilaterals.

Swedish members:

(2004–2017) Urban Ahlin, Speaker, Member of Parliament for the Social Democrats

(1995–2016) Erik Belfrage, SEB Group, Investor

(2001–2003) Urban Bäckström, Governor of the Riksbank, CEO Swedish Enterprise

(1998–) Carl Bildt, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister for the Moderates, Bilderberg Group

(1995–1998) Bengt Dennis, SEB Group, Governor of the Riksbank

(2010–2016) Anna Ekström, DG Skolverket, Minister of Education for the Social Democrats

(2017–2023) Tove Lifvendal, editor-in-chief Svenska Dagbladet

(2017–2019) Annie Lööf, party leader for the Center Party

(2020–) Cecilia Malmström, EU Commissioner

(2020–) Claudia Olsson, CEO Stellar Capacity

(2013–) Magnus Schöldtz, Senior Advisor, Wallenberg Foundations AB

(1995–2007) Björn Svedberg, Ericsson, SEB Group

(2017–) Jacob Wallenberg, Investor, Bilderberg Group

(2005–2009) Marcus Wallenberg, SEB Group, Investor, Bilderberg Group

(1993) Peter Wallenberg, SEB Group

(2010–2016) Peter Wallenberg Jr., Foundation Asset Management

(2001–) Margot Wallström, EU Commissioner, Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Social Democrats

(1995–1998) Carl Johan Åberg, SEB Group and some of Sweden’s national pension funds.