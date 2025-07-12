BRICS, the forum for cooperation among leading emerging economies, held its 17th Leaders' Summit in Brazil on July 6-7 under the motto “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance”, hosted by Brazilian President Lula da Silva.

The agenda was closely interwoven with the roadmap set out with United Nations Pact for the Future, including the goal of total digitization “to achieve sustainability” and a new multilateral system led by a reformed and upgraded United Nations.

It was thus no surprise that one of the invited guests was UN Secretary General António Guterres, illustrating the close bonds between the United Nations and BRICS.

Over the last two years, BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) has expanded to eleven member states, with the addition of Iran, the United Arab Eremites, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Indonesia—plus the ten partner states Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam. It is a strange mix of countries loosely held together as a counterweight to G7, but containing a lot of internal strife, cultural and religious differences and lacking a strong cohesive leadership.

Despite BRICS being labeled as a challenger to the “rules-based international order” of G7, Lula Da Silva and South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa were both (together with António Guterres) invited as guests to the G7-summit last month. A meeting that concluded without a common leader’s communique, due to Trump’s trade war against his allies (and the rest of the world).

Lula da Silva and Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africa is also this year’s host of the G20-summit, underscored as “the premier global forum for international economic cooperation” by BRICS, whereas Brazil is part of the G20 leaders troika, along with next year’s host United States.

Lula da Silva, who received the World Economic Forum’s first annual Global Statesman award in 2010, was actually last year’s host of G20, and is hosting this year’s Climate Change Conference (COP 30) in Belém.

Given the chaotic developments, keeping the agenda together seems an impossible task. There are clear divisions on the world stage between the major players. In this year’s leaders’ declaration BRICS condemn the military strikes against Iran and opposes any forced displacement from the Gaza strip, but stick to national positions regarding the Russo–Ukrainian War.

The leaders of G7 on the other hand supports Israel’s “right to defend itself” and regards Iran as “the principal source of regional instability and terror”. They view Russia as a villain, and have concerns about China’s “destabilizing activities”.

As opposed to BRICS, the “chair’s summary” of G7 makes no mention of the implementation of Pact for the Future, but address AI-development, quantum computing’ and wildfire protection.

However, BRICS are keen to “secure a more peaceful and sustainable future” with “effective multilateralism”, and advocate for the BRICS countries to play a greater role in the future international system with a reformed Security Council.

Brazils core priorities for this year looks like a recipe for a Global Technocracy, and an automated AI-governed future and includes:

Global Health Cooperation – BRICS fully support WHO as “the directing and coordinating authority on international health work within the UN System, particularly in times of crises and emergencies… ensuring no country is left behind in achieving health-related Sustainable Development Goals”. This means the full adoption of the WHO Pandemic Agreement.

BRICS Climate Leadership Agenda – with the intention to fully implement “the UNFCCC and its Paris Agreement”. This means to use “mutually recognized methodologies and standards for assessing greenhouse gas emissions” with “carbon accounting-based systems”, and support the development of an “international economic system” that can “address the problems of climate change”. Digital technology is crucial in order to achieve this.

Partnership for the New Industrial Revolution. This includes working with United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) to develop Industry 4.0 skills among the BRICS countries. United Nations partner World Economic Forum has already established Centers for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia and UAE. WEF also have offices in China and India, displaying their position as a transnational power-hub that stretches across the globe.

World Economic Forums Global Network

Inclusive and responsible international Artificial Intelligence Governance. BRICS views United Nations as central to global AI governance, including supporting AI-applications “that address critical development challenges”. This is consistent with the Global Digital Compact, which is a part of The Pact for the Future.

Smart Cities is a vital component as explained in an article published on the official BRICS-portal,

One of the key topics shaping the future of the BRICS is the development of smart cities supported by emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), to implement solutions for urban mobility, waste management, basic sanitation, energy efficiency, and disaster risk prevention. The smart city concept is evolving to incorporate sustainability, accessibility, and resilience principles.

To further illustrate this commitment, the international competition “SMART CITY 2030: Sustainable Urban Development Management in BRICS Countries” was initiated by four universities in Russia, China, India and Brazil on July 1, 2025.

This is also a part of the G20 agenda. The G20 Global Smart Cities Alliance was established by the Japanese G20 presidency in 2019, with (not entirely unexpected) World Economic Forum serving as the secretariat.

In order to build the Technocracy of the Future, BRICS “recognize the key role of critical minerals for the development of zero- and low emission energy technologies, energy security, and resilience of energy supply chains.”

"Utilizing Critical Minerals for Sustainable Development" is also a key priority for this year's G20 agenda, as well as the G7 which has launched an action plan on critical minerals, and has previously been identified as an area in need of "global multi-stakeholder collaboration" by the World Economic Forum.

Despite the disagreements between the major players—all roads seem to lead to a highly regulated and surveilled Smart City with the goal of “fostering necessary behavioural change” with WEF as the facilitator. This is also reflected in the Egyptian (member of BRICS) reconstruction proposal for Gaza.

But it is BRICS that carries the “sustainability torch” and a upholds a technocratic agenda that ultimately originates from the West, while the old US-led order now appears to be in permanent decline.

I have frequently pointed out that the Trump administration appears to have been designated to crash the old order, end the United States position as the leading world power, and prepare ground for the new technocratic world system (probably implemented after a devastating event/war). But the same old gangsters plan to ascend the global throne as “Master of the Universe” and set the rules and regulations for our “sustainable” future in the smart city “gulags”.

Stimson Center’s Red Cell Project recently released two scenarios on how United States leader capacity may diminish during the coming years. As described in the article Present at the Destruction: A 2030 Damage Assessment:

The revolution unleashed on January 20 has unsettled eighty years of economic, political, and security order in a few months. Past civilizations have decayed from within, but looking back over the past 3,000 years, it is difficult to find any other civilization that self-consciously dismantled itself and the world order it fashioned with such nihilistic aplomb.

The two scenarios describes how the world will look like in 2029 “following a U.S. retreat from its role as guarantor and enforcer”.

The Stimson Center in Washington D.C. has been a key player in the preparations for last year’s Summit of the Future and Pact for the Future. I will return to their scenarios in a future article.

