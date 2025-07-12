The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

Monica
4d

De är med andra ord , stöpta i samma kakburk som resten av eliten.

Sol Sön
4dEdited

The bricks thing is the replacement of the old system of theft with an new system of theft.

They are simply going from analog to digital.

The illusion that bricks may be any different than the old system is the one needed to make it appear as a solution.

Bricks is agenda 2030

The US is in full self destruction mode.

Mass arrests and deportation of the working force by a stasi or gestapo style militia of government payed bounty hunters dressed in Walmart uniforms, kidnapping people even from hospitals and schools, the imminent raise of the cost of living imposed by tariffs and the continue financing and profiting from the business of Genocide, are all in plain site.

The orange wreaking ball demolishing the old system to force everyone into his cryptic dystopia system of digital ID, social credits and carbon credits, is one made to reduce the world population and to cull off all voices of dissent.

About bricks Beside their voluntary rolling in with the medical martial law dystopia, their push for a world digitally controlled by technocrats which would actually take control of their own countries, the hoax of climate change engineered through their once secret weather modification programs are more pieces of evidence which proves their nefarious intents.

If a great change should come that should come from within the UN and from the N.A.M. movement.

All others are only the other side of the same coin.

People are the carbon which the supremacists and eugenists want to reduce.

Ps critical minerals is an other hoax, we can use hydrogen “which is the most available element in the UNIVERSE” as fuel, salt and graphite , “which are also everywhere” for energy storage and building ultra strong and ultra light structures and machines, and old repressed technologies such as zero energy generators and all kinds of different type of over unity generators based on that principle which is in everyone’s face every time they wake up or we look at the sun and which we are told to think as impossible “perpetual motion”.

And here one more, do you know that an Australian pilot in the year 2000 had invented and tried to patent a propeller system for aircraft which allows airplanes to take off and land vertically or in much shorter runways, and which once airborne does not need any fuel to fly?

This is just to mention one of the millions of inventions which should be freeing humanity from misery and struggle and help its constituents to live in peace and harmony.

The Bricksters are just posers in the theater of politics.

Thank you for the post and for sharing Jacob.

