The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD

Mark Brody
15h

I wonder what happens when the people say F.U. to the technocratic state? What happens when the police force and the bureaucracy realizes that the technocratic shark wants to swallow them whole, even as they are rounding up the smaller fish? What happens when "emergent" qualities lead to unanticipated disastrous consequences? They say they will fix it, of course. A.I. will fix it, they will say. But some bright guy once said you can't solve a problem with the same kind of thinking that caused the problem in the first place. Paul Piersall wrote in THE HEART'S CODE that the heart has its own kind of intelligence, poorly understood but empirically verifiable. What happens when intelligent machines that have no heart and no heart intelligence try to solve problems. The answer is obvious: heartless solutions.

Sol Sön
17hEdited

Hey Jacob, good one, here something else which people don’t want to believe.

https://odysee.com/@InfoNews:f/BLUETOOTH-(IOB)-SKYNET-MESH-NETWORK-FOR-THE-VAXED.-BLUETOOTH-WE-WANT-TO-CHIP-YOU:5

The video explains the use of the next level of track and trace and guess what, it is already being used since last year in fact, some speculate that the last Spanish blackout was done to test it.

Anyhow thank you for this article.

